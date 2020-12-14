Dedicated Freight Corridor: Indian Railways’ largest infra project gets new Managing Director; details here

The DFCCIL has been established as an SPV to undertake planning, mobilization of financial resources, construction, development, maintenance as well as operation of the DFC project.

Indian Railways’ largest infra project gets new MD! Ravindra Kumar Jain has recently assumed charge as Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited company’s new Managing Director. DFCCIL is implementing the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) project, which is the largest infrastructure project of the national transporter. Jain is from the 1986-batch of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers. Previously, he held the post of Eastern Railways’ chief administrative officer/construction, Kolkata, executive director civil engineering planning. Earlier, Jain was posted as DRM, Samastipur division in East Central Railway zone. After assuming charge as the MD of DFCCIL, he had an interaction with the field units and took stock of the progress of the projects, according to a PTI report.

In the year 2018, Jain was adjudged outstanding DRM for accomplishing the task of manning large numbers of level crossings in a very short time-bound schedule. He has also worked as an additional DRM at Rangiya Division, Northeast Frontier Railway zone as well as Railway Recruitment Board, Ajmer, Chairman. Jain was also the brain behind the initiative of Indian Railways in aesthetically depicting Mithila paintings at the Madhubani railway station as well as on the Bihar Sampark Kranti’s rake. Besides, Jain honed his professional skills through global exposure to several official stints abroad especially Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto in Japan as part of Indian Railways’ teams to study track maintenance practices in Japanese Railways, the report said.

Jain’s entry at the helm of DFCCIL affairs coincides with the first simultaneous and seamless up/down trial train runs on Eastern DFC’s newly built 351 kilometre long Bhaupur-Khurja section which started recently. Started from Faridabad Area of NCR, the down train went to Jharkhand Coal field area. A maximum speed of 100 kmph has been attained by the train in the section. The DFCCIL has been established as an SPV to undertake planning, mobilization of financial resources, construction, development, maintenance as well as operation of the DFC project. In the DFC project’s first phase, the corporation is developing the Western DFC (1504 route kilometre) and Eastern DFC (1856 route kilometre) including public–private partnership (PPP) Sonnagar-Dankuni section.