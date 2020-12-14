  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dedicated Freight Corridor: Indian Railways’ largest infra project gets new Managing Director; details here

By: |
December 14, 2020 4:24 PM

DFCCIL is implementing the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) project, which is the largest infrastructure project of the national transporter.

The DFCCIL has been established as an SPV to undertake planning, mobilization of financial resources, construction, development, maintenance as well as operation of the DFC project.

Indian Railways’ largest infra project gets new MD! Ravindra Kumar Jain has recently assumed charge as Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited company’s new Managing Director. DFCCIL is implementing the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) project, which is the largest infrastructure project of the national transporter. Jain is from the 1986-batch of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers. Previously, he held the post of Eastern Railways’ chief administrative officer/construction, Kolkata, executive director civil engineering planning. Earlier, Jain was posted as DRM, Samastipur division in East Central Railway zone. After assuming charge as the MD of DFCCIL, he had an interaction with the field units and took stock of the progress of the projects, according to a PTI report.

In the year 2018, Jain was adjudged outstanding DRM for accomplishing the task of manning large numbers of level crossings in a very short time-bound schedule. He has also worked as an additional DRM at Rangiya Division, Northeast Frontier Railway zone as well as Railway Recruitment Board, Ajmer, Chairman. Jain was also the brain behind the initiative of Indian Railways in aesthetically depicting Mithila paintings at the Madhubani railway station as well as on the Bihar Sampark Kranti’s rake. Besides, Jain honed his professional skills through global exposure to several official stints abroad especially Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto in Japan as part of Indian Railways’ teams to study track maintenance practices in Japanese Railways, the report said.

Related News

Jain’s entry at the helm of DFCCIL affairs coincides with the first simultaneous and seamless up/down trial train runs on Eastern DFC’s newly built 351 kilometre long Bhaupur-Khurja section which started recently. Started from Faridabad Area of NCR, the down train went to Jharkhand Coal field area. A maximum speed of 100 kmph has been attained by the train in the section. The DFCCIL has been established as an SPV to undertake planning, mobilization of financial resources, construction, development, maintenance as well as operation of the DFC project. In the DFC project’s first phase, the corporation is developing the Western DFC (1504 route kilometre) and Eastern DFC (1856 route kilometre) including public–private partnership (PPP) Sonnagar-Dankuni section.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Dedicated Freight Corridor Indian Railways’ largest infra project gets new Managing Director details here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian Railways to form cyber security team; starts identifying officers with technical aptitude for training
2Railways’ capex picks up pace, at Rs 94,000 crore till November
3End of an era! Indian Railways 107-year-old train service in Gujarat comes to an end; details