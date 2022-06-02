Deccan Queen: Indian Railways first Mumbai-Pune deluxe train completes 92 years; will run with LHB coaches

Indian Railways’ first deluxe train between Mumbai and Pune- Deccan Queen has completed 92 years of service on 1 June. On Wednesday, the Central Railway zone announced that the Deccan Queen, which just completed 92 years, will be operated with new Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches with a green-red colour scheme from 22 June 2022. General Manager of Central Railways, Anil Kumar Lahoti recently inspected LHB coaches of the AC chair car, second class, Vista Dome coach, the dining car as well as the kitchen of the iconic train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai. Deccan Queen is the only Indian Railways train that has a restaurant car, Lahoti was quoted saying in a PTI report.

According to the GM, the train’s dining car and the exterior have been designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad in coordination with the Railway Board, Research, RDSO, ICF in Chennai and officials of Central Railways with inputs from the general public, he said. Central Railway officials said the Deccan Queen is the only Indian Railways train with a dining car and hence, the 40-seater dining car of the train has been upgraded with wooden tables, new chairs, and bigger window panes that will give a panoramic view of the ghat section to passengers between Mumbai and Pune.

On 1 June 1930, the Deccan Queen had its maiden run, which was an important landmark in the history of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway. The iconic Deccan Queen was the first Indian Railways deluxe train service introduced to run between two important cities of the region i.e., Mumbai and Pune, and was aptly named ”Queen of Deccan” (meaning Dakkhan ki Rani), Central Railways said. Initially, the train was introduced with seven coaches with only first and second class accommodation. However, in the year 1955, the third class was introduced, it said. In 1966, the coaches of the original rakes were replaced by anti-telescopic steel bodied integral coaches manufactured by ICF, Perambur and the coaches were increased to 12. A vista dome coach was attached to the train in August last year.