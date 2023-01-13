Darjeeling Himalayan Railway moving through Gorgeous Himalayan Range, Watch the spectacular video here!

The Indian Railway facilitates travellers to experience fascinating and adventurous routes in best and relatively inexpensive ways. It has built its network across plains, hills, mountains, underwater etc. In this context, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) is a gateway to spectacular views of Himalayas.

Taking to twitter, the Ministry of Railways posted a 26 second video of DHR. In a tweet, it said, “Caressing through the folds of Darjeeling hills! Caressing through the folds of Darjeeling hills!”

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railways (DHR) was inscribed on the list of World Heritage Sites in 1999. The DHR opened in 1881, is an example of bold and ingenious engineering solutions to the problem of establishing an effective rail link across a mountainous terrain. The railways are valuable for the growth of the local economy of the Darjeeling hills. The tourists visiting the himalayan town, see DHR and travel on it.

In 2022, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway recorded the highest number of passenger inflow for the months of May, June, and July which is 33.54 percent, 27.59 percent, and 28.78 percent respectively. A total of eight trains are operating now on Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling route and two on New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling route.

List of stations

A total of 10 railway stations lie on the NJP – Darjeeling route. They are – Siliguri Junction, Sukna, Rangtong, Tindharia, Gayabari, Mahanadi, Kurseong, Tung, Sonada, and Ghoom. Darjeeling is well connected with railways, roadways and airways.

Other beautiful train routes in India –

Apart from Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, few other beautiful train routes in India are Nilgiri mountain railway, Konkan railway, Kangra Valley railway, Desert Queen, Kalka – Shimla route, Matheran – Neral route, Kanyakumari – Trivandrum route, Jammu-Baramulla railway route, and Araku valley.