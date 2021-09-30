Darjeeling-Ghum section: Indian Railways to introduce new Diesel Joyride & resume Steam Joyride for tourists

Interested tourists or passengers can book their tickets for these Joyride services through IRCTC's official website or station PRS counter. (DHR)

Joyrides in Himalayas: Good news for rail enthusiasts! In a bid to fulfill the demand of tourists, Indian Railways has decided to introduce new Diesel and Steam Narrow Gauge train services in addition to the existing joyride services in Darjeeling Himalayan Railways. According to details shared by Northeast Frontier Railways, the introduction of the new Diesel Joyride Train Number 52590 as well as resumption of Steam Joyride Train Number 52544 between Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling will take place with effect from 1 October 2021. Interested tourists or passengers can book their tickets for these Joyride services through IRCTC’s official website or station PRS counter. Check the timings of these Joyride services below:

New Diesel Joyride Train Number 52590 between Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling

According to the Northeast Frontier Railway zone, Train Number 52590 will depart from Darjeeling at 4:30 PM, arrive Ghum at 5:10 PM, leave Ghum at 5:40 PM and arrive Darjeeling at 6:20 PM. The toy train comprises four First Class Chair Car coaches.

Resumption of Steam Joyride Vistadome Train Number 52544 between Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling

As per the toy train’s schedule, Train Number 52544 will depart from Darjeeling at 4:10 PM, arrive Ghum at 5:00 PM, leave Ghum at 5:30 PM, and arrive Darjeeling at 6:10 PM. The toy train comprises two First Class Chair Car coaches, Northeast Frontier Railways said.

Last month, the national transporter had resumed six Joy Ride services on Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling rail section including Train Number 52594 Steam Joyride with First Class coaches, Train Number 52591 Diesel Joyride with First Class coaches, Train Number 52596 Steam Joyride with First Class coaches, Train Number 52597 Diesel Joyride with First Class coaches, Train Number 52598 Steam Joyride with Vistadome First Class coaches and Train Number 52599 Diesel Joyride with First Class coaches.