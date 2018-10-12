Cyclone Titli: Indian Railways services affected; Trains cancelled, rescheduled and diverted

Status of several train services has been changed due to Cyclone Titli

Cyclone Titli: If you are about to commence a train journey today, then it would be advisable to first check the list of terminated, rescheduled and cancelled train services with Indian Railways, as the status of several train services has been changed due to Cyclone Titli. The East Coast Railway zone of the national transporter recently announced through Twitter that the schedule of several train services, that are being operated under its jurisdiction has been affected due to the cyclonic storm. Here is the complete list of train services that have been either cancelled, rescheduled or diverted by East Coast Railway:

Cancelled train service

Train number 22819/22820 Bhubaneshwar-Vishakhapatnam Intercity Express

Train number 12893 Chennai-Bhubaneswar Express from Chennai

Train number 22873 Digha Visakhapatnam from Digha

Train number 22801 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Express from Visakhapatnam

Train number 18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express from Bhubaneswar

Train number 12510 Guwahati-Bangalore Cantt Express from Guwahati on October 14

Rescheduled train services

Train number 18463 Prasanti Express train service, instead of its scheduled time of 5:30 AM has been rescheduled to leave Bhubaneshwar railway station at 10:30 AM.

Train number 17015 Visakha Express train service, instead of its scheduled time of 8:30 AM has been rescheduled to Bhubaneshwar railway station at 11:30 AM.

Train number 18496 Bhubaneshwar-Rameswaram Express train service, instead of its scheduled departure time of 12:00 PM has been rescheduled to leave at 2:00 PM.

Diverted train services

As the water levels are flowing above the danger levels in Palasa-Brahmapur section, the national transporter has diverted the following train services:

Train number 22826 MAS-SHM Express train service (Chennai Central to Shalimar) has been diverted to run via Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Sambalpur.

Train number 18507 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Express train service Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Sambalpur. However, it should be noted that the train will not touch Palasa/ Bramhapur/ Bhubaneshwar.

A tweet by East Coast Railway stated that apart from the above mentioned train services, some trains are being controlled en route, till position improves and it is declared safe to run trains in the cyclone affected area.