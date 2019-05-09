Cyclone Fani: Indian Railways to resume normal services from Puri by May 12 and restore station in 3 months

Cyclone Fani: Indian Railways to resume normal train services! Following the devastation wreaked by cyclone Fani especially in the state of Odisha, Indian Railways is all set to start normal services from the state's tourist town, Puri by May 12. However, the complete restoration of the severely damaged station can take up to three months, according to a PTI report. Since the cyclone hit the state on May 3, a total of 595 train services were cancelled. So far, 141 train services have been restored, including 34 trains originating from the state capital, Bhubaneshwar. The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani left behind a trail of destruction in as many as 18 districts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. JP Mishra, East Coast Railway chief spokesperson was quoted in the report saying that three pairs of Express trains from Puri have been restored and the number has been increased gradually. He said that the railways took the decision factoring in the repair work of the over-head wires, poles and the signalling system that needs to be done. He also stated that the nearby divisions, as well as other zones, have really cooperated and collaborated with them to ensure that the restoration of the services is done quickly. Around 52 trains originate from Puri daily, of which 40 are express trains while the remaining 12 are passenger trains. Indian Railways has also paid advance salary for the month of May to all the employees of Puri and Khurda Road railway stations. Staff has been deployed for around 16,750 man-days for repair and restoration work across the state. Moreover, funds of Rs 15 crore have been released. According to the report, the roofs of 825 staff quarters, 2,200 km of track (which have now been cleared), 5,500 metre of boundary walls, water supply at 60 railway stations, FOB shelters as well as the coaching and the maintenance depot in Puri had been severely affected by the cyclone Fani. According to the spokesperson, the railways cleared the path of the cyclone of all passenger trains eight hours before cyclone Fani hit. The move helped them to ensure that the damage was contained. He also said that the emergency operations were planned by the General Manager of the railway zone. Since Howrah-Chennai route is mainline, it was cleared first. Railway staff unions have also been mobilised and they are rendering big help, he further added.