Cyclone Fani: Indian Railways helpline numbers for passengers convenience; nos for various stations here

Cyclone Fani: If you are planning to travel to\/from Odisha by Indian Railways trains, it is advisable to check the list of cancelled and diverted train services first. Indian Railways has changed the status of several train services due to the severe cyclonic storm Fani and over 200 trains across the railway network have been cancelled. In the meantime, the national transporter has opened helpline numbers for railway passengers at various railway stations to know about the train service related information. Also, Indian Railways has issued a security helpline number - 182, for the convenience of passengers. For those who are travelling to\/from Odisha, here is the list of railway stations along with their helpline numbers: Bhubaneshwar station: 0674- 2303060, 0674- 2301525, 0674- 2301625 Khurda Road station: 0674- 2490010, 0674- 2492511, 0674- 2492611 Sambalpur station: 0663- 2532230, 0663- 2533037, 0663- 2532302 Puri station: 06752- 225922 Bhadrak station: 06781- 230827 Cuttack station: 0671- 2201865 Brahmapur station: 0680- 2229632 Visakhapatnam station: 0891- 2746255, 0891- 1072 Indian Railways has also issued the following two toll-free numbers in the disaster control room of East Coast Railway zone in Odisha: 1800- 3457401 1800- 3457402 Following is the list of control room numbers in collectorate of 30 districts: Angul: 06764-230980 Balasore: 06782- 262286, 06782- 262647 Baragarh: 06646- 232112 Bhadrak: 06784- 251881 Bolangir: 06652- 232452, 06652- 230969 Boudh: 06841- 222023 Cuttack: 0671- 2507842, 9337419494 Deogarh: 06641- 226843 Dhenkanal: 06762- 226507, 06762- 221376 Gajapati: 06815- 222943 Ganjam: 06811- 263978 Jagatsinghpur: 06724- 220368 Jajpur: 06728- 222648 Jharsuguda: 06645- 272902, 06645- 271692 Kalahandi: 06670- 230455 Kandhamal: 06842- 253650, 06842- 255602 Kendrapara: 06727- 232803 Keonjhar: 06766- 255437 Khurda: 06755- 220002 Koraput: 06852- 251381 Malkangiri: 06861- 230442, 06861- 231372 Mayurbhanj: 06792- 252759 Nawarangapur: 06858- 222434 Nayagarh: 06753- 252978 Nuapada: 06678- 225357 Puri: 06752- 223237 Rayagada: 06856- 224062, 06856- 224082 Sambalpur: 0663- 2412407 Subarnapur: 06654- 220362 Sundargarh: 06622- 272233 Indian Railways' East Coast Railway zone in view of the cyclone, has cancelled and diverted several train services. Besides, several flights have been cancelled as well.