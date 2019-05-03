Cyclone Fani: Indian Railways helpline numbers for passengers convenience; nos for various stations here

By: |
Published: May 3, 2019 1:17:14 PM

Indian Railways has changed the status of several train services due to the severe cyclonic storm Fani and over 200 trains across the railway network have been cancelled.

railwaysIndian Railways has opened helpline numbers for railway passengers at various railway stations.

Cyclone Fani: If you are planning to travel to/from Odisha by Indian Railways trains, it is advisable to check the list of cancelled and diverted train services first. Indian Railways has changed the status of several train services due to the severe cyclonic storm Fani and over 200 trains across the railway network have been cancelled. In the meantime, the national transporter has opened helpline numbers for railway passengers at various railway stations to know about the train service related information. Also, Indian Railways has issued a security helpline number – 182, for the convenience of passengers. For those who are travelling to/from Odisha, here is the list of railway stations along with their helpline numbers:

  • Bhubaneshwar station: 0674- 2303060, 0674- 2301525, 0674- 2301625
  • Khurda Road station: 0674- 2490010, 0674- 2492511, 0674- 2492611
  • Sambalpur station: 0663- 2532230, 0663- 2533037, 0663- 2532302
  • Puri station: 06752- 225922
  • Bhadrak station: 06781- 230827
  • Cuttack station: 0671- 2201865
  • Brahmapur station: 0680- 2229632
  • Visakhapatnam station: 0891- 2746255, 0891- 1072

Indian Railways has also issued the following two toll-free numbers in the disaster control room of East Coast Railway zone in Odisha:

  • 1800- 3457401
  • 1800- 3457402

Following is the list of control room numbers in collectorate of 30 districts:

  • Angul: 06764-230980
  • Balasore: 06782- 262286, 06782- 262647
  • Baragarh: 06646- 232112
  • Bhadrak: 06784- 251881
  • Bolangir: 06652- 232452, 06652- 230969
  • Boudh: 06841- 222023
  • Cuttack: 0671- 2507842, 9337419494
  • Deogarh: 06641- 226843
  • Dhenkanal: 06762- 226507, 06762- 221376
  • Gajapati: 06815- 222943
  • Ganjam: 06811- 263978
  • Jagatsinghpur: 06724- 220368
  • Jajpur: 06728- 222648
  • Jharsuguda: 06645- 272902, 06645- 271692
  • Kalahandi: 06670- 230455
  • Kandhamal: 06842- 253650, 06842- 255602
  • Kendrapara: 06727- 232803
  • Keonjhar: 06766- 255437
  • Khurda: 06755- 220002
  • Koraput: 06852- 251381
  • Malkangiri: 06861- 230442, 06861- 231372
  • Mayurbhanj: 06792- 252759
  • Nawarangapur: 06858- 222434
  • Nayagarh: 06753- 252978
  • Nuapada: 06678- 225357
  • Puri: 06752- 223237
  • Rayagada: 06856- 224062, 06856- 224082
  • Sambalpur: 0663- 2412407
  • Subarnapur: 06654- 220362
  • Sundargarh: 06622- 272233

Indian Railways’ East Coast Railway zone in view of the cyclone, has cancelled and diverted several train services. Besides, several flights have been cancelled as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Cyclone Fani: Indian Railways helpline numbers for passengers convenience; nos for various stations here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition