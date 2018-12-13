Crackdown effect! This Indian Railways zone has earned whopping Rs 125 crore from errant passengers

Last month, as many as 3.91 lakh cases related to ticketless, irregular travel and un-booked luggage, were detected by the zone as against 2.53 lakh cases in November last year.

Indian Railways’ Central zone earns whopping Rs 125 crore from errant passengers! Recently, the Central zone of the national transporter said that it posted a record checking earnings of Rs 125.16 crore from the month of April to November 2018. A senior Central Railway official was quoted in a PTI report saying that the amount was recovered from passengers as fine for ticket-less or irregular travel. Out of it, Rs 21.39 crore was recovered in November alone from errant passengers. In November 2017, the Central zone had collected an amount of Rs 11.66 crore from such travellers. So that’s an increase of 83.45% over the same month last year, the official said.

According to the official, the record ticket checking earnings could be a result of the zonal railways’ intensive campaign against ticketless and irregular travel. Moreover, he claimed that to provide better services to bonafide passengers and also to curb the ticketless travel, several steps were taken by various teams of Central Railways’ commercial staff. He also said that the revenue loss caused by errant travellers is closely monitored by senior officers of the zone, who also launch measures to counter it.

Further, the official stated that last month, as many as 3.91 lakh cases related to ticketless, irregular travel and un-booked luggage, were detected by the zone as against 2.53 lakh cases in November last year, resulting in an increase of 54.55%. This year, between the months of April and November, the railways detected 24.71 lakh cases of ticketless or irregular travel and un-booked luggage.

While comparing this year’s earnings between April and November to the corresponding period of last year, there has been an increase of 11.42%. This year, the zone collected Rs 125.16 crore during these eight months, while last year during the same duration, earnings of Rs 112.33 crore was registered.

Meanwhile, as many as 789 cases of unauthorised transfer of reserved journey tickets were detected last month and an amount of Rs 3.69 lakh was recovered in the form of penalty from passengers, the official informed.

According to another Central Railway official, curbing ticketless travelling has been the top-most priority for them and therefore, drives are launched quite often to tackle this menace. Additionally, the zone is also providing new avenues for passengers to book and get train tickets, including on mobile phones and through ticket-vending machines, he added.