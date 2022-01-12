Covid preparedness in Indian Railways: Western zone conducts review meeting; details here

The GM reviewed the availability of Covid beds, Covid ICU beds, PSA, Oxygen plants, adequate oxygen cylinders, ventilators, PPE kits, availability of essential medicines, other essential equipment at railway hospitals.

Indian Railways reviews preparedness in the wake of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. Recently, Western Railways General Manager Alok Kansal recently conducted a meeting through video conferencing to examine the Covid preparedness. According to Western Railways, the GM reviewed the availability of Covid beds, Covid ICU beds, PSA, Oxygen plants, adequate oxygen cylinders, ventilators, PPE kits, availability of essential medicines, other essential equipment at railway hospitals along with the vaccination of railwaymen as well as their families. He also reviewed the pediatric ward, functioning the Covid-19 vaccination of children including the provisioning of booster dose to frontline and healthcare workers of railways.

According to Western Railways, from 10 January 2022, booster doses for Covid-19 have been started for senior citizens, healthcare and frontline workers. As many as 46 isolation beds and 15 ICU beds are available for pediatrics over the Western Railway zone. The General Manager reviewed the vaccination status and was informed that a total of 84881 eligible employees i.e., 99.16 per cent of them have been administered with both the Covid doses. He exhorted to speed up the Covid vaccination drive at railway offices and colonies, as the incidence of severity is less in individuals who are vaccinated. Kansal also stressed upon establishing more RT-PCR testing camps for timely detection of novel coronavirus. Besides, the GM emphasized on increasing awareness of the new variant and the need for Covid vaccination of all the staff and railway beneficiaries.

Western Railways further claimed that the zone is always at the forefront in adopting the latest medical procedures of treatment, state-of-the-art technologies, and creating a robust infra for the treatment of patients. Railway Hospitals under Western Railway have treated more than 7200 covid positive patients so far. The zonal railway has also commissioned eight PSA-based oxygen generation plants in all railway hospitals, viz. at Jagjivan Ram hospital, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Dahod, Bhavnagar as well as Ratlam railway hospitals, and will ensure self-sufficiency of medical oxygen.