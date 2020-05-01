COVID-19 lockdown: Indian Railways 1st special train carrying over 1,000 migrants leaves from Telangana

The train was run as per the directions of Railway Ministry and on request of the state government of Telangana.

Indian Railways special trains during COVID-19 lockdown: Today, a special Indian Railways’ train left from Lingampalli in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand, carrying over 1,000 migrant labourers. The train was run as per the directions of Railway Ministry and on request of the state government of Telangana. According to a statement issued by the national transporter, this was a one-off special train service and any further train services shall be arranged only as per the directions of Railway Ministry and on request from both the state governments of originating and destination stations. While commencing the train journey, all necessary precautions were followed such as prior screening of railway passengers, maintaining social distancing at the railway station and on the train, etc.

According to an IE report, the non-stop train which comprises 24 unreserved coaches will reach Hatia near Ranchi at 11:00 PM as per the schedule prepared by Indian Railways. The special train service will run non-stop and enroute, it will only have an operational halt for crew changing and watering. There are 54 people in each coach. The train will pass through Ballharshah and Nagpur in the state of Maharashtra, then Raipur, and eastwards towards the state of Jharkhand. To ensure proper social distancing measures, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been deployed. Moreover, before being rolled into the platform, the train coaches were sanitized thoroughly.

RPF DG Arun Kumar was quoted in the report saying that everything has been arranged, such as protective gear, food, and social distancing. The move comes two days after the central government permitted movement of those stranded but only in buses. This led to a clamour from states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and others to demand train services instead. Recently, it has been reported that a plan has been drafted by Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry to operate 400 special trains per day if required. Also, if required, the number of train services can be scaled up to 1,000, with a detailed protocol.