COVID-19 hits the national transporter! More Indian Railways special trains cancelled; Check list

Cancellation of more special trains: In view of the COVID-19 situation in India, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has cancelled more special train services till further advice. The national transporter has been running several special train services since last year when it suspended all passenger train services due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown. According to a press release issued by the Western Railway zone, the special trains have been cancelled due to a reduction in passenger demand. Take a look at the list of special trains below, which have been cancelled by the Western Railway zone due to low occupancy:

Cancellation of train services commencing o­n 11 May 2021 till further advice:-

Train Number 09234 Jaipur – Bandra Terminus Special has been cancelled

Train Number 09055 Valsad – Jodhpur Special has been cancelled

Train Number 09332 Indore – Kochuveli Special has been cancelled

Train Number 09416 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Ahmedabad Special has been cancelled

Cancellation of train services commencing o­n 12 May 2021 till further advice:-

Train Number 09219 MGR Chennai Central – Ahmedabad Superfast Special has been cancelled

Train Number 02908 Hapa – Madgaon Superfast Special has been cancelled

Train Number 09056 Jodhpur – Valsad Special has been cancelled

Cancellation of train services commencing o­n 13 May 2021 till further advice:-

Train Number 09043 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat – Ki – Kothi Special has been cancelled

Train Number 09423 Festival Special from Tirunelveli to Gandhidham has been cancelled

Train Number 09262 Porbandar – Kochuveli Special has been cancelled

Cancellation of train services commencing o­n 14 May 2021 till further advice:-

Train Number 02907 Madgaon – Hapa Superfast Special has been cancelled

Train Number 09044 Bhagat – Ki – Kothi ­- Bandra Terminus Special has been cancelled

Train Number 09331 Kochuveli – Indore Special has been cancelled

Cancellation of train service commencing o­n 16 May 2021 till further advice:-

Train Number 09261 Kochuveli – Porbandar Special has been cancelled