COVID-19 2nd wave: Indian Railways undertakes cleaning, disinfection of trains, station premises; see pics

Indian Railways is undertaking intensive cleaning, disinfection of trains and station premises regularly to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

With the number of COVID-19 cases on rise again, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is undertaking intensive cleaning, disinfection of trains and station premises regularly to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The Railway Ministry has appealed to railway users to follow COVID-19 guidelines for safe train journey, which include avoiding large events and mass gatherings, washing hands with soap and water for atleast 20 seconds, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, clean and disinfect high touch surface, covering face with masks, observing social distancing, etc. Take a look at some pics below to see how the national transporter is undertaking intensive cleaning, disinfection of trains & station premises:

The Railway Ministry had announced that there are no plans to curtail or stop passenger train services.

A few days ago, the Railway Ministry had announced that there are no plans to curtail or stop passenger train services. Indian Railways had assured rail users that passenger train services will be provided on demand amidst reports of migrants across the country rushing to their hometowns and native places. Railway Board Chairman, Suneet Sharma recently assured railway travellers that there is no dearth of trains. He also said that Indian Railways is ready to put the passenger trains into service on short notice. The national transporter will operate as many train services as required. In case if there is any passenger rush, Indian Railways can operate train services on demand immediately.

For the convenience of Indian Railways users and to offer a comfortable and convenient railway journey during this summer season, the national transporter has decided to run Summer Special train services. According to Northern Railways, these fully reserved trains will run single side trips. The trains will comprise sleeper as well as second seating (reserved) class coaches. The Summer Special trains will run from New Delhi to Darbhanga Junction, Anand Vihar Terminal to Sitamarhi Junction, Anand Vihar Terminal to Bhagalpur, Anand Vihar Terminal to Jogbani and New Delhi to Rajgir railway stations.