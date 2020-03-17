Coronavirus: Keeping passengers safe! Indian Railways issues 7 important guidelines for food on trains

The Railway Board has notified that no staff with symptoms such as cough, fever, running nose or difficulty in breathing should be deployed in the business of food handling.
Coronavirus outbreak: With Coronavirus being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is taking many measures to prevent the deadly COVID 19 virus from spreading! Recently, the Railway Board issued a set of preventive measures to all the zonal railways and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) that are to be implemented at all the catering establishments on the Indian Railways network. Take a look at some of the major preventive measures that are being implemented by the Railway Ministry on all the catering establishments of Indian Railways:
- All catering staff has been directed to maintain personal hygiene as per FSSAI’s food safety norms/standards. All catering staff has been mandated to wear hand gloves, a facemask, head gear, etc. while dealing with food production. Also, they have been advised to wash their hands frequently with soaps, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, avoid contact with persons coughing or sneezing, change the hand gloves frequently and dispose them off in closed dustbins.
- The Railway Board has directed all supervisors deployed in catering establishments to maintain personal hygiene as well as impart counselling to their subordinates in this regard.
- All the employees deployed in food production and catering services have been directed to wash their uniforms on a regular basis and wear clean uniforms on duty.
- All the catering establishments have been asked to maintain proper cleanliness, use of disinfectant on frequently touched objects and surfaces such as door handles, POS machines, coffee machines, billing machine, counter top, freeze handles, tables, chairs, stall frames, etc. by using cleaning sprays like Dettol, Lizol, Collin. They have been asked to ensure adequate provision of sanitizers, hand soaps, at all catering units. Also, all catering units to undergo thorough cleaning on a daily basis.
- They have been asked to ensure proper packaging of food items and to avoid use of loose items as far as possible. All food items will be kept/stored in a hygienic way.
- The catering units have also been asked to ensure strict prohibition of entry of outsiders or unauthorized persons in food dealing areas.
