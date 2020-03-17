Coronavirus: Keeping passengers safe! Indian Railways issues 7 important guidelines for food on trains

All catering staff has been directed to maintain personal hygiene as per FSSAI’s food safety norms/standards.

Coronavirus outbreak: With Coronavirus being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is taking many measures to prevent the deadly COVID 19 virus from spreading! Recently, the Railway Board issued a set of preventive measures to all the zonal railways and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) that are to be implemented at all the catering establishments on the Indian Railways network. Take a look at some of the major preventive measures that are being implemented by the Railway Ministry on all the catering establishments of Indian Railways: