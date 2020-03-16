Indian Railways passengers alert! No more blankets, curtains in AC train coaches; here’s why

Indian Railways is considering setting the temperature of the air-conditioned coaches suitably so that those who are travelling in them do not require blankets.

Indian Railways takes big step to avoid spread of COVID-19! In an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Piyush Goyal-chaired Railway Ministry has decided to withdraw the provision of blankets as well as curtains in AC coaches of all train services. As curtains and blankets provided to passengers in air-conditioned coaches are not washed every trip, they are being immediately withdrawn from service till further orders, Indian Railways said. Indian Railways is considering setting the temperature of the air-conditioned coaches suitably so that those who are travelling in them do not require blankets. However, Indian Railways has made arrangements so that blankets are provided to passengers on demand.

The Railway Board has issued the following instructions to all the zones across Indian Railways network:

Indian Railways to remove all curtains from AC coaches.

Also, blankets will be withdrawn till further advice.

Inside the coach, the minimum air-conditioned temperature to be set at 24-25 °C.

Some additional washed bedsheets will be kept for exigencies.

For the first AC class, blankets to be provided to passengers on demand with fresh washed covers.

To prepare passengers beforehand, adequate publicity to be given regarding the precautionary measure.

All spare blankets as well as curtains to be washed, dried and stored in dry, clean storage facility.

100 per cent fresh washed linen to be provided to passengers in sealed packets as per existing instructions.

AC passengers will be given a brief message through IVRS or SMS.

It is being said that railway passengers are likely to be advised to bring their own blankets for the journey in their own interest. The national transporter is also emphasizing on frequent disinfection of coaches and toilets. Moreover, drives are also being conducted in order to create awareness of the coronavirus infection among passengers and the public in general in local languages in trains, at railway stations, and hospitals.