Coronavirus in India: Indian Railways all divisional, sub-divisional railway hospitals to have isolation wards

Coronavirus in India: Indian Railways takes noteworthy steps in wake of Coronavirus infections in India! With the growing number of cases of Coronavirus, various measures are being implemented by Piyush Goyal-chaired Railway Ministry. Recently, Indian Railways has issued directives on prevention and care for Coronavirus to all its chief medical officers and said that every divisional, sub-divisional hospital of the Indian Railways’ zones should have isolation wards in their premises. According to a PTI report, the statement issued by the national transporter also instructed hospitals to treat the cases related to fever with care, separately from other patients. So far, India has 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to the directives issued by Indian Railways, those who have fever should be separated from other patients. For fever-related cases, there should be a separate counter or ward with specific signage preferably. It further stated that the medical staff deployed in such areas should have proper protective gear. Currently, the central government and various state governments are conducting training programmes on prevention of coronavirus and railway doctors as well as paramedical staff should invariably be nominated for such courses, the statement added.

Recently, a dedicated ward has been launched by the Northern Railway Central Hospital for clinically suspected cases of the novel Coronavirus in the national capital, with personnel protective disposable dress for both patients and paramedics. It is being said that the facility will help in countering the emerging threat of coronavirus, which has spread to over 60 nations across the world and claimed over 3,100 lives since the outbreak of the virus in the city of Wuhan, China in December.

According to Indian Railways, a lecture will be given on ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ by health educators and railway doctors in railway colonies, health units, clubs, gatherings. With the number of coronavirus cases on the rise, people are advised to wear masks and wash their hands.