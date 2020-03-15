Coronavirus in India: How Indian Railways is sanitising, disinfecting its trains and stations; see pics

The hand railings of the passengers seats, food trays, window curtains and other such areas where hands come in direct contact in the berth, are being disinfected

Coronavirus outbreak in India: In the wake of the rising number of Coronavirus cases across the country, Indian Railways is taking several important measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus infection. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has shared images and videos of rigourous cleaning of trains to maintain sanitation. Recently, Goyal stated that for the safety of passengers on the Indian Railways network, major precautions have been taken and all the railway zones have been sensitized to follow the directives.

Vinod Kumar, Yadav, Chairman of the Railway Board had conducted meetings with the general managers of the railway zones for conveying the protocols to initiate the prevention measures. Take a look at some of the major steps which have been undertaken, to ensure the safety and hygiene of Indian Railways trains and stations towards the prevention of Coronavirus:

The Indian Railways trains and interiors of coaches are being thoroughly sanitised and cleaned regularly, for maintaining hygienic travel conditions for railway passengers.

The hand railings of the passengers seats, food trays, window curtains and other such areas where hands come in direct contact in the berth, are being disinfected and sanitised.

The hand railings of the escalators at the Indian Railways stations are also being disinfected for preventing the spread of the infection

There is also an experiment to disinfect washrooms/toilets inside the trains through steam cleaning method.

The Indian Railways staff employed for these services have been equipped with protective gear and directed to weak masks/gloves during the cleaning of trains and stations.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,100 isolation beds have been provided at Indian Railways hospitals for treating the suspected Corona COVID 19 virus cases, with those having fever-related issues. Moreover, a total of 12,483 beds have been identified by the Railway Board for quarantine at several locations in the country. To create awareness about preventing the spread of the infection among passengers, pamphlets with informative messages have been displayed at stations. Announcements are also being made at stations with audio/video clips.