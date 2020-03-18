Coronavirus impact: Train ticket cancellations spike by 80%; many Indian Railways trains cancelled; full list

Coronavirus outbreak: Several Indian Rialways train services have been cancelled

Coronavirus outbreak in India: Indian Railways passengers take note! In case you are planning to travel by train in the next few days, take note of the status of train services. Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has cancelled several Indian Railways train services due to poor occupancy and to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak across the country, many railway zones have reported a high cancellation rate of train tickets. The cancellation percentage of train tickets has gone up by 80 per cent on the Indian Railways network in the last few days, due to the impact of the Coronavirus infection. Here are the details of the Indian Railways trains which will be cancelled in the respective railway zones:

East Coast Railway zone:

Train number 08501/08502 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visaskhapatnam special will be cancelled from Visakhapatnam on March 17, 24 and 31, 2020 and from Secunderabad on 18th, 25th and 1st of April, 2020.

Train number 08573/08574 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Visakhapatnam special will be cancelled from Visakhapatnam on March 23 and 30, 2020 and from Tirupati on March 24 and 31, 2020.

Train number 08301/08302 Sambalpur-Banaswadi Special train will be cancelled on March 18 and 25, 2020 and on March 19 and 26, 2020.

Train number 08407/08408 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Special will be cancelled from Bhubaneswar on March 19 and 26, 2020 and from Secunderabad on March 20 and 27, 2020.

Train number 08403/08404 Puri-Santragachi Special will be cancelled on March 20 and 27, 2020 and on March 21 and 28, 2020.



Northern Railways zone:

Train number 14035/14036 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Pathankot will be cancelled from March 18 to March 30, 2020

Train number 14524/14526 Ambala Cantt – Shri Ganganagar will be cancelled from March 18 to March 30, 2020

Train number 12047/12048 New delhi-Firozpur Cantt- New Delhi Bathinda Shatabdi Express will be cancelled from March 20 to March 29, 2020

Train number 22221 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express will be cancelled on March 20, 23, 27 and March 30, 2020

Train number 22222 Hazrat Nizamuddin- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Rajdhani Express will be cancelled on March 21, 24, 26 and March 31, 2020

South Eastern Railways zone:

Train number 12262 Howrah-Mumbai-Howrah Duronto Express will be cancelled on March 24 and March 31, 2020

Train number 12261 Mumbai CSMT – Howrah Duronto Express will be cancelled on March 25 and April 1, 2020

Train number 18113/18114 Tatanagar ranchi Express will be cancelled from March 20-March 31, 2020

Train number 12847/12848 Howrah-Digha-Howrah Super AC Express March 20-March 31, 2020

Train number 18403/18404 Rourkela-Barbil-Rourkela Intercity Express will be partially cancelled from March 20-March 31, 2020

Train number 82841 Santragachi-MGR Chennai Central Suvidha Express will be cancelled on March 20 and March 27, 2020

Train number 82842 MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi Suvidha Special will be cancelled on March 21 and March 28, 2020

Train number 08403 Puri – Santragachi Special will be cancelled on March 20 and March 27, 2020

Train number 08404 Santragachi-Puri Special will be cancelled on March 21 and March 28, 2020

Meanwhile, the East Coast railway zone has reported cancellation of more than one lakh tickets in just six days. This figure of cancellation is more than 67 percent than the corresponding period last year.

This list is being updated