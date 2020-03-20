Coronavirus effect! Bollywood dialogue, songs are Indian Railways’ potent tool in fight against COVID-19

Indian Railways has also asked people to clean their hands with soap and water.

Indian Railways takes a cue from popular Bollywood songs, film dialogues to fight Coronavirus COVID-19! With awareness initiatives being pivotal in preventing COVID-19 infection, Indian Railways has come up with a unique way to make people aware of the Coronavirus. The national transporter has taken a cue from the popular dialogue by the iconic character of Gabbar Singh in 1975 Bollywood classic ‘Sholay’ to create awareness among common people about the Coronavirus COVID-19. Indian Railways in its official Facebook page and the official Twitter handle has posted a photo of Gabbar Singh stating “Jab bacha bahar se aata hai, toh Maa kehti hai… Haath dho lo, warna Coronavirus aa jayega.”

Indian Railways has also asked people to clean their hands with soap and water. It has also advised people to use hand sanitizer having alcohol to keep Coronavirus at bay. People should avoid touching mouth, nose and eyes to say ‘No to Corona’. Indian Railways has also taken a cue from a popular song of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ asking people to avoid handshakes to protect from Coronavirus. The post reads ‘Tum paas aaye… yun muskuraaye… Haath Milaye to virus phailaye.”

Apart from creating awareness, Indian Railways has taken stringent measures such as sanitizing trains, station areas to check the spread of the deadly virus. The Ministry of Railways advised people to maintain distance with others to keep everyone safe. It has taken cue from popular Netflix series “Sacred Games” dialogue. The tweet reads, Coronavirus: “Kabhi Kabhi lagta hai apun hi khatarnak hai”.

Western Railway, a section of Indian Railways, has taken a cue from a popular song from Shahrukh Khan’s film ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ to advise people about wearing masks to cover nose and mouth. It has stated that people suffering from cold, cough, and flu or if someone is taking care of a person who got infected, must cover their faces with masks. It has advised people to cover mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing. It has also asked people to wash hands to clean and keep the house and used objects clean to check Coronavirus.