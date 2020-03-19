Coronavirus alert for Indian Railways passengers! Over 150 trains cancelled till March 31; check full list

New Delhi | Published: March 19, 2020 2:50:38 PM

Coronavirus COVID-19 has an adverse impact on the operation of Indian Railways. The deadly virus has forced the national transporter to cancel several trains.

coronavirus trains cancelled, coronavirus trains, coronavirus train travel, coronavirus train india, train status, train cancellation, train info, list of cancelled trainsIndian Railways’ decision to cancel these trains is effective from March 20.

Indian Railways has cancelled over 150 trains in the wake of pandemic Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in India. Indian Railways passengers must take note that over 150 trains have been cancelled due to “low occupancy”. These trains will remain non-operational till March 31, Indian Railways said in a statement. The Indian Railways’ decision to cancel these trains is effective from March 20. Apart from cancelling trains, the national transporter led by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has taken several measures to check the spread of deadly Coronavirus COVID-19. We take a full list of the trains cancellations announced today.

Here is the full list of Indian Railways trains cancelled due to Coronavirus COVID-19

Train Number       From Station          Destination

1655                Pune                   JBP

1656                Pune                   Pune

1663                DWR                    HBJ

1664                HBJ                    DWR

1701                JBP                    HW

1702                HW                     JBP

1703                TEN                    JBP

1704                JBP                    TEN

1705                BDTS                   JBP

1706                JBP                    BDTS

1707                JBP                     ATT

1708                ATT                     JBP

1709                JBP                      ATT

1710                ATT                      JBP

2195                REWA                    BPL

2196                BPL                     REWA

2197                CBE                     JBP

2198                JBP                     CBE

6043                VM                      SC

6044                SC                      VM

6221                SMET                    MAS

6222                MAS                     SMET

6223                SMET                    RU

6224                RU                      SMET

6541                YPR                     BJP

6542                BJP                     YPR

7309                YPR                     VSG

7310                VSG                     YPR

7327                BJP                     MAJN

7328                MAJN                    BJP

7417                TPTY                    NSL

7418                NSL                     TPTY

7425                KCG                     CCT

7426                CCT                     KCG

9809                KOTA                    NZM

9810                NZM                     KOTA

10215               MADGAON                 ERNAKULAM

10216               ERNAKULAM               MADGAON

11011               MUMBAI                  NED

11012               NED                     MUMBAI

11025               BSL                     PUNE

11026               PUNE                    BSL

11047               MRJ                     UBL

11048               UBL                     MRJ

11075               MUMBAI                  BIDR

11076               BIDR                    MUMBAI

11083               MUMBAI                  KZJ

11084               KZJ                     MUMBAI

11085               MUMBAI                  MAO

11086               MAO                     MUMBAI

11303               MUGR                    KOP

11304               KOP                     MUGR

11415               BIDR                    KOP

11416               KOP                     BIDR

12025               PUNE                    SC

12026               SC                      PUNE

12071               MUMBAI                  J

12072                J                    MUMBAI

12077               MAS                   BZA

12078               BZA                    MAS

12081               CAN                    TVC

12082               TVC                    CAN

121517              PUNE                   SUR

12158               SUR                    PUNE

12169               PUNE                   SUR

12170                SUR                    PUNE

12191                NZM                    JBP

12192                JBP                    NZM

12219                LTT                    SC

12220                SC                     LTT

12223                MUMBAI                  ERS

12224                ERS                     MUMBAI

12243                MAS                      CBE

12244                CBE                      MAS

12269                MAS                      NZM

12270                NZM                      MAS

12277                HWH                      PURI

12278                PURI                     HWH

12279                JHS                      NDLS

12280                NDLS                     JHS

12281                BBS                      NDLS

12282                NDLS                     BBS

12401                KOTA                     DDN

12402                 DDN                      KOTA

12419                LKO                      NDLS

12420                 NDLS                    LKO

12525                 KOAA                    DBRG

12526                 DBRG                    KOAA

12571                 GKP                     ANVT

12572                  ANVT                   GKP

12595                  GKP                    ANVT

12596                  ANVT                   GKP

12697                   MAS                    TVC

12698                  TVC                     MAS

12831                  DHN                     BBS

12832                   BBS                    DHN

12881                   HWH                    PURI

12882                   PURI                   HWH

13331                   DHN                    PNBE

13332                   PNBE                    DHN

14809                   JSM                     JU

14810                   JU                    JSM

14819                   BGKT                 SBIB

14820                   SBIB                   BGKT

15617                   GHY                    NHLN

15618                   NHLN                   GHY

15619                   GYA                    KYQ

15620                   KYQ                    GYA

15705                    KIR                   DLI

15706                   DLI                    KIR

15711                    HWH                  KIR

15712                   KIR                   HWH

15713                   KIR                   PNBE

15714                   PNBE                  KIR

15941                   JAJ                    DBRG

15942                   DBRG                   JAJ

15955                   DBRG                    DLI

15956                   DLI                    DBRG

16629                   TVC                    MAQ

16630                   MAQ                     TVC

17413                   TPTY                    PDY

17414                   PDY                     TPTY

18633                   PNBE                    RNC

18634                   RNC                     PNBE

19329                   INDB                    UDZ

19330                   UDZ                     INDB

19411                   ADI                     AII

19412                   AII                     ADI

19663                   INDB                    KURG

19664                  KURG                     INDB

19667                   UDZ                     MYS

19668                   MYS                     UDZ

22133                   SUR                     KOP

22134                   KOP                     SUR

22155                   SUR                      MRJ

22156                   MRJ                      SUR

22401                   DEE                     UHP

22402                   UHP                     DEE

22407                   BSB                     ANVT

22408                   ANVT                    BSB

22421                   DEE                     JU

22422                    JU                      DEE

22477                    JU                       JP

22478                     JP                      JU

22481                    JU                       DEE

22482                    DEE                       JU

22609                    MAQ                       CBE

22610                    CBE                       MAQ

22625                     MAS                     SBC

22626                    SBC                      MAS

22627                     TPJ                     TVC

22628                     TVC                      TPJ

22707                     VSKP                    TPTY

22708                     TPTY                     VSKP

22985                      UDZ                    DEE

22986                       DEE                    UDZ

22987                      AII                    AF

22988                     AF                       AII

70103                      PERNEM                  MADGAON

70104                       MADGAON                PERNEM

82355                      PNBE                     CSMT

82356                       CSMT                    PNBE

82501                       LJN                     NDLS

82502                      NDLS                    LJN

82901                       MMCT                    ADI

82902                      ADI                      MMCT

82401/82403                 BSB                      INDB

82402/82404                INDB                       BSB

