Coronavirus alert for Indian Railways passengers! Over 150 trains cancelled till March 31; check full list

Coronavirus COVID-19 has an adverse impact on the operation of Indian Railways. The deadly virus has forced the national transporter to cancel several trains.
Indian Railways has cancelled over 150 trains in the wake of pandemic Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in India. Indian Railways passengers must take note that over 150 trains have been cancelled due to “low occupancy”. These trains will remain non-operational till March 31, Indian Railways said in a statement. The Indian Railways’ decision to cancel these trains is effective from March 20. Apart from cancelling trains, the national transporter led by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has taken several measures to check the spread of deadly Coronavirus COVID-19. We take a full list of the trains cancellations announced today.
Here is the full list of Indian Railways trains cancelled due to Coronavirus COVID-19
Train Number From Station Destination
1655 Pune JBP
1656 Pune Pune
1663 DWR HBJ
1664 HBJ DWR
1701 JBP HW
1702 HW JBP
1703 TEN JBP
1704 JBP TEN
1705 BDTS JBP
1706 JBP BDTS
1707 JBP ATT
1708 ATT JBP
1709 JBP ATT
1710 ATT JBP
2195 REWA BPL
2196 BPL REWA
2197 CBE JBP
2198 JBP CBE
6043 VM SC
6044 SC VM
6221 SMET MAS
6222 MAS SMET
6223 SMET RU
6224 RU SMET
6541 YPR BJP
6542 BJP YPR
7309 YPR VSG
7310 VSG YPR
7327 BJP MAJN
7328 MAJN BJP
7417 TPTY NSL
7418 NSL TPTY
7425 KCG CCT
7426 CCT KCG
9809 KOTA NZM
9810 NZM KOTA
10215 MADGAON ERNAKULAM
10216 ERNAKULAM MADGAON
11011 MUMBAI NED
11012 NED MUMBAI
11025 BSL PUNE
11026 PUNE BSL
11047 MRJ UBL
11048 UBL MRJ
11075 MUMBAI BIDR
11076 BIDR MUMBAI
11083 MUMBAI KZJ
11084 KZJ MUMBAI
11085 MUMBAI MAO
11086 MAO MUMBAI
11303 MUGR KOP
11304 KOP MUGR
11415 BIDR KOP
11416 KOP BIDR
12025 PUNE SC
12026 SC PUNE
12071 MUMBAI J
12072 J MUMBAI
12077 MAS BZA
12078 BZA MAS
12081 CAN TVC
12082 TVC CAN
121517 PUNE SUR
12158 SUR PUNE
12169 PUNE SUR
12170 SUR PUNE
12191 NZM JBP
12192 JBP NZM
12219 LTT SC
12220 SC LTT
12223 MUMBAI ERS
12224 ERS MUMBAI
12243 MAS CBE
12244 CBE MAS
12269 MAS NZM
12270 NZM MAS
12277 HWH PURI
12278 PURI HWH
12279 JHS NDLS
12280 NDLS JHS
12281 BBS NDLS
12282 NDLS BBS
12401 KOTA DDN
12402 DDN KOTA
12419 LKO NDLS
12420 NDLS LKO
12525 KOAA DBRG
12526 DBRG KOAA
12571 GKP ANVT
12572 ANVT GKP
12595 GKP ANVT
12596 ANVT GKP
12697 MAS TVC
12698 TVC MAS
12831 DHN BBS
12832 BBS DHN
12881 HWH PURI
12882 PURI HWH
13331 DHN PNBE
13332 PNBE DHN
14809 JSM JU
14810 JU JSM
14819 BGKT SBIB
14820 SBIB BGKT
15617 GHY NHLN
15618 NHLN GHY
15619 GYA KYQ
15620 KYQ GYA
15705 KIR DLI
15706 DLI KIR
15711 HWH KIR
15712 KIR HWH
15713 KIR PNBE
15714 PNBE KIR
15941 JAJ DBRG
15942 DBRG JAJ
15955 DBRG DLI
15956 DLI DBRG
16629 TVC MAQ
16630 MAQ TVC
17413 TPTY PDY
17414 PDY TPTY
18633 PNBE RNC
18634 RNC PNBE
19329 INDB UDZ
19330 UDZ INDB
19411 ADI AII
19412 AII ADI
19663 INDB KURG
19664 KURG INDB
19667 UDZ MYS
19668 MYS UDZ
22133 SUR KOP
22134 KOP SUR
22155 SUR MRJ
22156 MRJ SUR
22401 DEE UHP
22402 UHP DEE
22407 BSB ANVT
22408 ANVT BSB
22421 DEE JU
22422 JU DEE
22477 JU JP
22478 JP JU
22481 JU DEE
22482 DEE JU
22609 MAQ CBE
22610 CBE MAQ
22625 MAS SBC
22626 SBC MAS
22627 TPJ TVC
22628 TVC TPJ
22707 VSKP TPTY
22708 TPTY VSKP
22985 UDZ DEE
22986 DEE UDZ
22987 AII AF
22988 AF AII
70103 PERNEM MADGAON
70104 MADGAON PERNEM
82355 PNBE CSMT
82356 CSMT PNBE
82501 LJN NDLS
82502 NDLS LJN
82901 MMCT ADI
82902 ADI MMCT
82401/82403 BSB INDB
82402/82404 INDB BSB
