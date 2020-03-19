Coronavirus alert for Indian Railways passengers! Over 150 trains cancelled till March 31; check full list

Indian Railways ’ decision to cancel these trains is effective from March 20.

Indian Railways has cancelled over 150 trains in the wake of pandemic Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in India. Indian Railways passengers must take note that over 150 trains have been cancelled due to “low occupancy”. These trains will remain non-operational till March 31, Indian Railways said in a statement. The Indian Railways’ decision to cancel these trains is effective from March 20. Apart from cancelling trains, the national transporter led by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has taken several measures to check the spread of deadly Coronavirus COVID-19. We take a full list of the trains cancellations announced today.

Here is the full list of Indian Railways trains cancelled due to Coronavirus COVID-19

Train Number From Station Destination

1655 Pune JBP

1656 Pune Pune

1663 DWR HBJ

1664 HBJ DWR

1701 JBP HW

1702 HW JBP

1703 TEN JBP

1704 JBP TEN

1705 BDTS JBP

1706 JBP BDTS

1707 JBP ATT

1708 ATT JBP

1709 JBP ATT

1710 ATT JBP

2195 REWA BPL

2196 BPL REWA

2197 CBE JBP

2198 JBP CBE

6043 VM SC

6044 SC VM

6221 SMET MAS

6222 MAS SMET

6223 SMET RU

6224 RU SMET

6541 YPR BJP

6542 BJP YPR

7309 YPR VSG

7310 VSG YPR

7327 BJP MAJN

7328 MAJN BJP

7417 TPTY NSL

7418 NSL TPTY

7425 KCG CCT

7426 CCT KCG

9809 KOTA NZM

9810 NZM KOTA

10215 MADGAON ERNAKULAM

10216 ERNAKULAM MADGAON

11011 MUMBAI NED

11012 NED MUMBAI

11025 BSL PUNE

11026 PUNE BSL

11047 MRJ UBL

11048 UBL MRJ

11075 MUMBAI BIDR

11076 BIDR MUMBAI

11083 MUMBAI KZJ

11084 KZJ MUMBAI

11085 MUMBAI MAO

11086 MAO MUMBAI

11303 MUGR KOP

11304 KOP MUGR

11415 BIDR KOP

11416 KOP BIDR

12025 PUNE SC

12026 SC PUNE

12071 MUMBAI J

12072 J MUMBAI

12077 MAS BZA

12078 BZA MAS

12081 CAN TVC

12082 TVC CAN

121517 PUNE SUR

12158 SUR PUNE

12169 PUNE SUR

12170 SUR PUNE

12191 NZM JBP

12192 JBP NZM

12219 LTT SC

12220 SC LTT

12223 MUMBAI ERS

12224 ERS MUMBAI

12243 MAS CBE

12244 CBE MAS

12269 MAS NZM

12270 NZM MAS

12277 HWH PURI

12278 PURI HWH

12279 JHS NDLS

12280 NDLS JHS

12281 BBS NDLS

12282 NDLS BBS

12401 KOTA DDN

12402 DDN KOTA

12419 LKO NDLS

12420 NDLS LKO

12525 KOAA DBRG

12526 DBRG KOAA

12571 GKP ANVT

12572 ANVT GKP

12595 GKP ANVT

12596 ANVT GKP

12697 MAS TVC

12698 TVC MAS

12831 DHN BBS

12832 BBS DHN

12881 HWH PURI

12882 PURI HWH

13331 DHN PNBE

13332 PNBE DHN

14809 JSM JU

14810 JU JSM

14819 BGKT SBIB

14820 SBIB BGKT

15617 GHY NHLN

15618 NHLN GHY

15619 GYA KYQ

15620 KYQ GYA

15705 KIR DLI

15706 DLI KIR

15711 HWH KIR

15712 KIR HWH

15713 KIR PNBE

15714 PNBE KIR

15941 JAJ DBRG

15942 DBRG JAJ

15955 DBRG DLI

15956 DLI DBRG

16629 TVC MAQ

16630 MAQ TVC

17413 TPTY PDY

17414 PDY TPTY

18633 PNBE RNC

18634 RNC PNBE

19329 INDB UDZ

19330 UDZ INDB

19411 ADI AII

19412 AII ADI

19663 INDB KURG

19664 KURG INDB

19667 UDZ MYS

19668 MYS UDZ

22133 SUR KOP

22134 KOP SUR

22155 SUR MRJ

22156 MRJ SUR

22401 DEE UHP

22402 UHP DEE

22407 BSB ANVT

22408 ANVT BSB

22421 DEE JU

22422 JU DEE

22477 JU JP

22478 JP JU

22481 JU DEE

22482 DEE JU

22609 MAQ CBE

22610 CBE MAQ

22625 MAS SBC

22626 SBC MAS

22627 TPJ TVC

22628 TVC TPJ

22707 VSKP TPTY

22708 TPTY VSKP

22985 UDZ DEE

22986 DEE UDZ

22987 AII AF

22988 AF AII

70103 PERNEM MADGAON

70104 MADGAON PERNEM

82355 PNBE CSMT

82356 CSMT PNBE

82501 LJN NDLS

82502 NDLS LJN

82901 MMCT ADI

82902 ADI MMCT

82401/82403 BSB INDB

82402/82404 INDB BSB