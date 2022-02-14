Cooked meals are back! Indian Railways resumes catering facility in trains from Valentine’s Day

The service, provided by IRCTC, was discontinued due to Covid-19 related restrictions.

Good news train passengers! Now you can enjoy delicious cooked meals on your journey as Indian Railways is restoring the facility of serving cooked food in trains from today. In accordance with the easing of Covid-19 related restrictions across the country as well as considering the requirements of train passengers, the national transporter will resume the services of cooked food in trains with Pantry Cars from 14 February 2022, the Railway Ministry announced. Last year in November, an order was issued by the Railway Board to resume serving cooked meals to train passengers. The service, provided by IRCTC, was discontinued due to Covid-19 related restrictions.

In the letter, the Railway Board had asked the catering arm of Indian Railways, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation to reopen its kitchen, serve food as well as resume the service. Due to Covid restriction, railway travelling passengers were only getting tea, snacks, ready-to-eat meals such as for long-distance train journeys. In view of the restoration of normal train services, requirements of travellers as well as easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in restaurants, hotels, eateries and such other places across the country, the Ministry of Railways had decided to resume the services of cooked food in Indian Railways trains, the official letter had stated.

Last month, the Western Railway had resumed onboard catering services in Rajdhani Express trains with cooked meals along with Ready-to-eat food between Mumbai Central and Delhi railway stations. According to the Western Railway zone, the onboard catering services in premium train services, which have the option of pre-booking of food, resumed in these trains- Train Number 12953/12954 Mumbai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Mumbai Central August Kranti Express and Train Number 12951/12952 Mumbai Central – New Delhi – Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express. The onboard catering services for Train Number 12951/12953 resumed from 6 January 2022 and the catering service for Train Number 12952/12954 resumed from 7 January 2022.