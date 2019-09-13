Commendable! This Indian Railways zone achieves 100% train punctuality; see details here

The NFR zone has also fared best in train punctuality for the period from 1 September to 8 September by running 95.9 per cent trains on time.

Noteworthy achievement for Indian Railways! Piyush Goyal-chaired Railway Ministry has constantly been reviewing the punctuality of trains running across zones of Indian Railways/ On reviewing all the zones, it was found that the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone has achieved 100 per cent punctuality on September 8, 2019. According to a press release issued by the NFR, the train punctuality parameters of the zone on 8 September reached 100 per cent, the highest amongst all the 17 zones present in Indian Railways network.

Not only that, the NFR zone has also fared best in train punctuality for the period from 1 September to 8 September by running 95.9 per cent trains on time. Moreover, during the month of August 2019, the NFR attained 92.1 per cent punctuality, which was highest among all Zones of Indian Railways.

According to NFR, the zone has achieved the improvement of train punctuality as a result of a sustained effort of all of its divisions. The NFR further claimed that the zone’s officials are trying to monitor the punctuality aspect of all the trains in order to provide the best possible train services to passengers. The release stated that many long-distance trains originated from Agartala, Naharlagun, Silchar, Dibrugarh railway stations bound to the various parts of the country. The NFR zone said that it closely monitored running punctuality of all the trains in both, division as well as in headquarter level.

Moreover, the zone also claimed that all the divisions under NFR keep a close vigil on trains coming delayed from other zones of Indian Railways. Also, all efforts are made to ensure that the trains that are arriving late do not lose punctuality further in NFR zone. Hence, reasons for all the late running or delays of trains have been critically analyzed for taking remedial measures, the release added.