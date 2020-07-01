Coming soon! World-class 160 kmph trains – Indian Railways gives big push to private trains, invites RFQs

These private trains, manufactured under the ‘ Make in India ’ initiative, will be capable of attaining speeds of 160 kmph.

Private trains on Indian Railways network: Passengers will love this! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has invited Request for Qualifications for private sector participation on over 100 railway routes with 150 modern, world-class trains. The RFQs have been invited for over 109 origin-destination pairs of routes which will entail the introduction of 150 world-class modern trains with at least 16 coaches each on the Indian Railways network. These private trains, manufactured under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, will be capable of attaining speeds of 160 kmph.

The first-of-its-kind project, which is being implemented with the guidance of NITI Aayog, is expected to see private sector investment of around Rs 30,000 crore. In line with this thought, Indian Railways had last year started India’s first “private passenger train” on the Delhi-Lucknow route, run by IRCTC.

According to Indian Railways, the 109 pairs of routes have been formed into 12 clusters that will cover major parts of the Indian Railways network. The aim of the project is to upgrade passenger experience on the railway network to world-class standards, with modern train rakes, most of which will be manufactured in the country under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.