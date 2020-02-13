Coming soon? Ahmedabad-Rajkot semi-high speed railway project – Russia’s firm expresses interest!

The proposed Ahmedabad-Rajkot rail project is a semi-high speed rail corridor coming up between Ahmedabad and Rajkot

Ahmedabad-Rajkot semi-high speed railway project: In a big boost for the Indian Railways network, a Russian engineering firm, RZD International has expressed interest in participating in the proposed Ahmedabad-Rajkot semi-high speed railway project. RZD International, is a special purpose engineering firm of the Russian Railways Holding (RZD). The proposed Ahmedabad-Rajkot rail project is a semi-high speed rail corridor coming up between Ahmedabad and Rajkot in the state of Gujarat, according to a PTI report. Aleksei V Surovtsev, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Mumbai and Vladimir Finov, RZD International in their meeting with Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat expressed their readiness to participate in the railway project, according to details quoted in a state government release.

The firm, RZD International expressed its interest in participating in the railway project as it presents massive potential for the economic and all-round development of the two areas. In the past, the Russian company had worked on the detailed project reports (DPRs) for the 580-km high-speed rail corridor between Nagpur and Secunderabad in the country.

The detailed report on the semi high-speed railway project between Rajkot and Ahmedabad, comprising a distance of around 230 kms, is being prepared by the Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (G-RIDE). This is a special purpose vehicle (SPV), formed as a joint venture between the Ministry of Railways and the state government of Gujarat.

According to the report, the Russian Railway firm wishes to work on the project’s detailed engineering design, project execution and the complete finance after consultation with the state government of Gujarat and the central government. The Russian representatives assured that the company will complete the railway project within six years of the final design preparation. Vijay Rupani was quoted as saying that the railway project will be vital in reducing the heavy traffic load on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad road and in cutting down the total travel time between the two areas.

The Russian company had entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Railway Ministry for the modernisation of the railway network and the signaling system. The release quoted Vladimir Finov stating that RZD International wants to contribute to the new projects in increasing the railway connectivity for freight corridors from ports as well as to increase the existing speed of the passenger as well as freight trains.