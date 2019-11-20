Comfort for passengers! Indian Railways’ Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Jansadharan train to run as Antyodaya Express

Indian Railways has upgraded the Train number 15559/15560 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Jansadharan Weekly Express

Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Jansadharan Weekly Express: Indian Railways has upgraded the Train number 15559/15560 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Jansadharan Weekly Express train into an Antyodaya Express train with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. Along with various modern features, the train is being provided with more number of seats. According to East Central Railway zone, the general class of Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Jansadharan Express will now have as many as 550 more seats! With this upgradation, passengers travelling between Bihar and cities including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jabalpur, Bhusawal, Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad will be able to experience a more comfortable and smoother train journey.

Previously, the Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Jansadharan Express had a total of 18 coaches with 16 general class coaches and two SLR coaches. The newly upgraded Darbhanga-Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Antyodaya Express now has 22 coaches with 20 general class coaches and two SLR coaches. Moreover, the total number of seats has been increased from 1,440 to 2,000 seats. From Darbhanga, the renovated train will begin operations from 20 November 2019, while from Ahmedabad, the Antyodaya Express will commence operations from 22 November 2019. The Antyodaya Express trains consist of unreserved/general class coaches. Antyodaya Express trains have with advanced features such as more comfortable seats, wide luggage racks, mobile charging points, aquaguard water, bio-toilets, coat hooks, more dustbins etc for the convenience of the unreserved passengers.

The modern LHB coaches were first introduced on Indian Railways in 2000, while the first indigenous LHB coach was used in 2003. The LHB coaches are based on German technology and are safer, lighter in weight as well as more comfortable compared to ICF-design coaches. They also have higher speed potential and higher carrying capacity.

Moreover, LHB coaches support increased codal life as well as better safety features. They also boast anti-climbing features, which helps to prevent piling up of coaches in case of an accident. The production of ICF-design coaches has been stopped completely by Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry and from April 2018, only LHB coaches are being manufactured by the production units of Indian Railways.