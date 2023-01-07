Cold wave and dense fog grips North India, disrupt railways movement – Check full list of trains running late

Amid the cold wave conditions and dense fog prevailing in the entire North India, the trains movement has been affected across the region. Cold wave with foggy-like conditions is being witnessed in the national capital.

Delhi Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees celsius today while in Rajasthan Churu and Bikaner experienced minimum temperature of 0 degrees and 2.0 degrees Celsius respectively. Madhya Pradesh’s Nowgong and Khajuraho recorded minimum temperature of 0.5 and 1.6 degrees Celsius respectively. A total of 32-long distance trains are running behind their scheduled time in the Northern Railway zone.

Also Read: Southern Railways’ Ernakulam Town Railway station to have airport-like facilities, See images

List of late running train in NR zone –

02569 Darbhanga – New Delhi Clone Special

12801 Puri – New Delhi Purushottam Express

12397 Gaya – New Delhi Mahabodhi Express

13413 Malda Town – Delhi Farakka Express

02563 Barauni – New Delhi Clone Special

12555 Gorakhpur – Bathinda Gorakhdham Superfast Express

12303 Howrah – New Delhi Poorva Express

12275 Prayagraj – New Delhi Humsafar Express

12553 Saharsa – New Delhi Vaishali Superfast Express

12427 Rewa – Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express

12225 Amzamgarh – Delhi Kaifiyaat Superfast Express

11057 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Amritsar Express

15658 Kamakhya – Delhi Bhahamaputra Mail

15014 Kathgodam – Jaisalmer Ranikhet Express

14205 Ayodhya Cantt – Delhi Express

Also Read: Mumbai: Single day Central Railways’ AC local ridership crossed 1 lakh on Jan 2