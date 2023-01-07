Cold wave and dense fog grips North India, disrupt railways movement – Check full list of trains running late

Amid the cold wave conditions and dense fog prevailing in the entire North India, the trains movement has been affected across the region. Cold wave with foggy-like conditions is being witnessed in the national capital.
Delhi Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees celsius today while in Rajasthan Churu and Bikaner experienced minimum temperature of 0 degrees and 2.0 degrees Celsius respectively. Madhya Pradesh’s Nowgong and Khajuraho recorded minimum temperature of 0.5 and 1.6 degrees Celsius respectively. A total of 32-long distance trains are running behind their scheduled time in the Northern Railway zone.
List of late running train in NR zone –
- 02569 Darbhanga – New Delhi Clone Special
- 12801 Puri – New Delhi Purushottam Express
- 12397 Gaya – New Delhi Mahabodhi Express
- 13413 Malda Town – Delhi Farakka Express
- 02563 Barauni – New Delhi Clone Special
- 12555 Gorakhpur – Bathinda Gorakhdham Superfast Express
- 12303 Howrah – New Delhi Poorva Express
- 12275 Prayagraj – New Delhi Humsafar Express
- 12553 Saharsa – New Delhi Vaishali Superfast Express
- 12427 Rewa – Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express
- 12225 Amzamgarh – Delhi Kaifiyaat Superfast Express
- 11057 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Amritsar Express
- 15658 Kamakhya – Delhi Bhahamaputra Mail
- 15014 Kathgodam – Jaisalmer Ranikhet Express
- 14205 Ayodhya Cantt – Delhi Express
- 12391 Rajgir – New Delhi Sharmjeevi Superfast Express
- 14017 Raxaul – Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express
- 14207 Pratapgarh – Delhi Padmavat Express
- 04651 JayNagar – Amritsar Clone Special
- 12429 Lucknow Charbagh – New Delhi AC Superfast Express
- 12409 Raigarh – Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express
- 20805 Visakhapatnam – New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express
- 12721 Hyderabad Deccan Nampally – Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Superfast Express
- 22181 Jabalpur – Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express
- 12919 Dr Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express
- 12447 Manikpur – Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express
- 12779 Vasco-da-Gama – Hazrat Nizamuddin Goa Express
- 12615 MGR Chennai Central – New Delhi Grand Trunk Express
- 12621 MGR Chennai Central – New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express
- 12723 Hyderabad Deccan Nampally – New Delhi Telangana Express
- 12155 Rani Kamlapati – Hazrat Nizamuddin Shaan-E-Bhopal Superfast Express
- 18238 Amritsar – Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Express