Top 10 cleanest railway stations in India 2019: Indian Railways releases survey; these stations top the list

Top 10 cleanest railway stations in India 2019: Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has released the latest 2019 survey that ranks the cleanest railway stations in India. Rajasthan’s Jaipur station of Indian Railways has topped the list of cleanest railway stations in India, in the non-suburban group of stations. The survey states that Jaipur has been ranked first in the Station Cleanliness Survey 2019 with an overall cleanliness score of 931.75. Jodhpur has been ranked second with a score of 927.19 and Durgapura is third with a score of 922.50. In the suburban group of stations, Maharashtra’s Andheri station has topped the list. The cleanest railway zone 2019 award has been given to the North Western Railway Zone, under which the Jaipur railway station falls. The North-Western railway zone has maintained its rank of the cleanest railway zone in India from 2018. The survey has been carried out by the Quality Council of India.

Top 10 cleanest railway stations in India 2019: List

Jaipur

Jodhpur

Durgapura

Jammu Tawi

Gandhinagar Jaipur

Suratgarh

Vijayawada

Udaipur City

Ajmer

Haridwar

Top 10 cleanest suburban railway stations in India 2019: List

Andheri

Virar

Naigaon

Kandivli

Santragachi

Currey Road

Dombivli

King’s Circle

Borivali

Santacruz

Top 10 stations that have shown improvement in cleanliness 2019 (Non-suburban category)

Faizabad

Ayodhya

New Farakka

Phaphund

Sasaram Jn.

Shahganj

Singrauli

Udhna

Bapudham Motihari

Anugraha Narayan Road

According to the “Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat” 2019 survey assessment, Indian Railways stations have seen substantial progress in terms of cleanliness over the last year. This is due to the effort put in by the station officials and Indian Railways passengers, the survey states. The survey also notes a behavioural shift in passengers, who are now making a conscious effort to keep the railway stations clean.

Top 10 cleanest railway zones in India 2019