Cleanest railway stations in India 2019: Top 10 facts every Indian Railways passenger would be happy about

The North Western Railway zone registered the highest average score of 931.75 out of 1000 and was adjudged the cleanest railway zone in India.

Cleanest railway stations in India 2019: Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has been ranking its stations on cleanliness, in effect creating a healthy competitive environment for stations to compete on the important parameter. The cleanest railway stations 2019 survey was done taking into account several parameters like solid waste management, liquid waste management, energy management, cleaning activities among others. The North Western Railway zone registered the highest average score of 931.75 out of 1000 and was adjudged the cleanest railway zone in India.

The top 10 cleanest railway stations in India for 2019 are Jaipur, Jodhpur, Durgapura, Jammu Tawi, Gandhinagar-Jp, Suratgarh, Vijayawada, Udaipur City, Ajmer and Haridwar stations. The top 10 sub-urban group category cleanest railway stations are Andheri, Virar, Naigaon, Kandivli, Santragachi, Currey Road, Dombivli, King’s Circle, Borivali and Santacruz stations. But most importantly, across the Indian Railways network, railway stations have improved in terms of overall cleanliness and use of environment-friendly methods and green cover. Here are the top 10 takeaways:

1) No litter in sight: Litter was not found in 73.98% parking areas, 85.97% main entries, 92.22% ticket counters, 94.03% waiting areas, 61.52% tracks, 93.56% foot-over-bridges and stairs, 88.95% drinking water booths, 90.93% open sitting areas and 91.68% vendor areas.

2) Toilet coverage: 20% parking areas, 97% waiting areas and 88% main platform areas have been covered.

3) Dustbins in sight: 84.72% main entries, 64.60% parking areas, 78.75% ticket counters, 84.18% waiting areas, 63.01% foot-over-bridges and stairs, 76.01% drinking water booths, 87.76% open sitting areas and 96.13% vendor areas are well equipped with dustbins. Besides, twin bins have been provided for dry and wet waste.

4) Provision for water conservation and water management: Out of 720 stations, 182 stations have provision for water conservation measures and 249 stations for water management plan.

5) Provision/mechanism for rain water harvesting: Out of 720 stations, 131 stations have provision/mechanism for rain water harvesting.

Watch Video: Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express Hindi review

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

6) Railway station ISO-14001 certified: 73 railway stations out of 720 have been certified for environmental management systems.

7) Railway station Green certified: A total of 14 railway stations out of 720 are Green certified.

8) Renewable energy using Solar Panels: 206 out of 720 railway stations have provision for on-site renewable energy using Solar Panels.

9) LED light bulbs: 472 out of 720 railway stations are well equipped with LED light bulbs.

10) Green cover at station: 579 out of 720 railway stations have Green covers.