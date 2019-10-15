Cleanest railway stations in India 2019: These Indian Railways stations showed the best improvement; top 10

Several stations have shown massive improvement in cleanliness and hygiene from the previous year.

Cleanest railway stations in India 2019: In recent months, several steps have been taken by Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry to improve the infrastructure of Indian Railways. Other than redeveloping and beautifying stations, steps have also been implemented to maintain cleanliness and hygiene at railway stations. The 2019 survey on the cleanliness of Indian Railways stations shows that apart from the top-ranking stations, several others have shown significant improvement in their scores and rankings.

The Indian Railways survey ranks railway stations and zones on several parameters such as solid and liquid waste management, energy management, cleaning activities, etc. Besides determining cleanest stations, the survey also identifies several stations that have shown massive improvement in cleanliness and hygiene from the previous year. The Faizabad station under Northern railway zone has topped the list of most improved stations by scoring 883.14 out of 1000 in 2019 as against 522.99 in 2018, thereby registering an improvement score of 360.14. Here are the top 10 most improved non-suburban category railway stations in terms of cleanliness:

1) Faizabad station with a score of 883.14 (up from 522.99 in 2018)

2) Ayodhya station with a score of 804.69 (up from 469.38 in 2018)

3) New Farakka station with a score of 731.90 (up from 427.62 in 2018)

4) Phaphund station with a score of 651.84 (up from 372.89 in 2018)

5) Sasaram Junction with a score of 692.39 (up from 419.26 in 2018)

6) Shahganj station with a score of 635.56 (up from 367.95 in 2018)

7) Singrauli station with a score of 832.42 (up from 566.10 in 2018)

8) Udhna station with a score of 891.41 (up from 641.16 in 2018)

9) Bapudham Mohari station with a score of 879.63 (up from 652.45 in 2018)

10) Anugraha Narayan Road station with a score of 796.88 (up from 583.18 in 2018)

The railway stations were reviewed on the basis of toilet coverage, litter, and dustbins in sight, provision for rainwater harvesting, water management, water conservation, renewable energy using solar panels, green certification for environmental management systems as well as green cover along with other parameters.

As per the survey, the top 10 cleanest non-suburban railway stations in India include Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jammu Tawi, Durgapura, Gandhinagar-Jp, Suratgarh, Ajmer, Udaipur City, Haridwar and Vijayawada stations. While the top 10 cleanest suburban railway stations include Andheri, Santragachi, Naigaon, Virar, Kandivli, Dombivli, King’s Circle, Borivali, Currey Road and Santacruz stations.