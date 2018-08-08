China increases Beijing-Tianjin bullet train speed to 350 kmph!

China has increased the maximum speed of the bullet trains on the Beijing-Tianjin high-speed railway to 350 kilometres per hour, reducing the inter-city travel time by five minutes.

The increase in speed will shorten travel time between Beijing South Railway Station and Tianjin Railway Station from 35 minutes to 30 minutes with no price difference in fares.

China’s railway operator said yesterday the speed of Fuxing (Rejuvenation) bullet trains running on the Beijing-Tianjin intercity will increase to 350 kph starting today.

Designed and manufactured in China, the Fuxing trains debuted on the Beijing-Shanghai line on June 26, 2017. The newest trains are more spacious, reliable and energy-efficient and have a longer service life than previous models.

China currently has the world’s longest high-speed rail network, with 22,000 kilometres within the country linking various top cities.