Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 12:49 PM

The Chennai-Arakkonam-Bangalore-Mysore route will be 85% elevated and will include 11% tunnels. The travel time between Chennai and Bangalore will be reduced by 100 minutes and between Bangalore and Mysore, the travel time will be reduced by 40 minutes.

If the proposal gets approved by the Railway Board, the travel time between Chennai and Mysore will be cut down by more than five hours by 2030. (representational image)

Travelling from Chennai to Mysore via Bengaluru may take just 2 hours and 25 minutes in the coming years! The German government has recently submitted a feasibility study to the Railway Board on a new bullet train project on the Chennai-Arakkonam-Bangalore-Mysore route. If the proposal gets approved by the Railway Board, the travel time between Chennai and Mysore will be cut down by more than five hours by 2030, PTI reported. The feasibility study was submitted to Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani for the 435-km long stretch by German Ambassador Martin Ney. The report states that the 435-km distance can be covered in under three hours with a maximum speed of around 320 kmph. The new bullet train will cut down travel time drastically from the present duration of seven hours!

The Chennai-Arakkonam-Bangalore-Mysore route will be 85% elevated and will include 11% tunnels. The travel time between Chennai and Bangalore will be reduced by 100 minutes and between Bangalore and Mysore, the travel time will be reduced by 40 minutes, according to the German report. While the feasibility report has suggested that India integrates its existing conventional rail line with the high-speed railway line instead of a dedicated high-speed corridor in a bid to reduce costs and to minimise land acquisition issues, the plan was rejected by the Railway Board, stating that India’s present network is over-saturated as well as complicated for this.

The German government has commissioned and financed the study. The report quoted German Ambassador Ney saying that the Chennai-Mysore route was not only extremely viable but will also prove to be the most effective solution to manage the traffic growth. The project is likely to cost around Rs 1 lakh crore. Also, an additional amount of Rs 150 crore will be required for rolling stock, the report said.

According to Ashwani Lohani, the proposal is being reviewed at present. The German government studied both mixed mode as well as the dedicated mode and the Railway Board decided that a detailed study of dedicated mode was more viable than that of mixed mode. The Railway Board is expecting that they will be able to ground some passengers from airlines when they see that the travel time has been significantly reduced. Once this kind of high-speed railway network is introduced, trains will be faster than airlines unless one lives near to the airport, he added.

Meanwhile, according to sources quoted in the report, a journey between Chennai to Mysore will be comparable to airfares. The other routes across the country on which feasibility studies are being conducted include New Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Nagpur, Mumbai-Chennai, Mumbai-Nagpur.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition