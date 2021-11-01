Chennai-Mysore Shatabdi Express becomes Indian Railways’ first Integrated Management System certified Shatabdi

Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysore Junction – Dr MGR Chennai Central Shatabdi Express is Southern Railways' first ever train service to bag IMS Certification (image: DRM Chennai Twitter Handle)

Chennai – Mysore Shatabdi Express becomes the first Integrated Management Systems (IMS) certified train of the Southern Railway zone, first Shatabdi Express train, and second mail/express train on the Indian Railways network. According to the Railway Ministry, Train Number 12007/12008, Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysore Junction – Dr MGR Chennai Central Shatabdi Express is Southern Railways’ first ever train service to bag IMS Certification with ISO 14001:2015, ISO 9001:2015 as well as ISO 45001:2018 Certifications. The train’s primary maintenance is handled by Basin Bridge Coaching Depot of Indian Railways’ Chennai Division. Following are some of the significant milestones achieved by Chennai-Mysore-Chennai Shatabdi Express:

• The train- Chennai – Mysore Shatabdi Express was introduced on 11 May 1994

• This Shatabdi is the first ISO 9001:2001 certified train in the Southern Railway zone

• The train was inducted with state-of-the-art Linke Hofmann Busch coaches on 1 July 2009

• It runs on HOG system, thus, reduces pollution, preventing resource depletion

• The train is known for maintaining 100 per cent passenger amenities in working condition, 100 per cent HOG, 100 per cent Biodigester toilet operations as well as 100 per cent functional sub-pantry equipment

• Quality air conditioning, interior lighting along with other electrical amenities

• Facility of on board house keeping (Five-Stage cleaning)

• Conservation of energy through LED lights as well as electrical fittings

• Seat indication number in Braille signage

• It has pre-loaded WiFi Infotainment System

• Automatic sliding door closer in executive coach

• It also has reflective coach indication as well as toilet occupancy indication

• Coach interiors have aesthetic vinyl wrapping

• Boasts automatic air fresheners for passenger coupes as well as toilets

• The Shatabdi has comfortable seats for passengers with high-quality upholstery

• All Chennai – Mysore Shatabdi coaches are provided with fire extinguishers with fire suppression system fitted in power cars

• For the benefit of passengers, the train displays unified information sticker in all coaches with emergency contact numbers