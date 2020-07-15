Chennai-Mumbai train journey to get faster? Indian Railways conducts important 130 kmph sectional speed test

It was one of the longest routes with more than 80 per cent of the section recorded 130 km per hour plus speed.

Chennai-Mumbai train journey to be faster soon! Recently, the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) conducted a COCR (Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run) test in Guntakal Division’s Renigunta-Gooty section for up and down line, which falls under the South Coast Railway zone. The COCR test was conducted on 280 km stretch of the Chennai-Mumbai Indian Railways route for increasing the sectional speed to 130 km per hour. According to the national transporter, it was an “excellent run”. During the run, more than 80 per cent section was recorded with a speed of above 130 km per hour. Indian Railways said that it was one of the longest routes with more than 80 per cent of the section recorded 130 km per hour plus speed.

Earlier this month, Financial Express Online had reported about Indian Railways’ ambitious project to upgrade the speed potential of the Golden Quadrilateral and its diagonals. These are; Delhi-Chennai, Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Howrah, Mumbai-Howrah, Howrah-Chennai. By the end of the current financial year, Indian Railways hopes to upgrade the speed potential on these 6 major routes to 130 kmph. Simultaneously, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is also working to upgrade the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah routes to 160 kmph speed potential by the end of 2023. The aim is to reduce the overall train journey time on dense routes.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has achieved 100 per cent punctuality of trains, for the first time in its history. On 1 July 2020, as many as 201 trains were operated. Interestingly, all the 201 train services arrived at their destinations, at the right time without any delay. Therefore, the national transporter recorded a full 100 per cent punctuality on 1 July 2020. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, only 15 pairs of AC trains, as well as 100 pairs of Special Train services, apart from Shramik special trains, are being operated for railway passengers at present. The previous best punctuality of trains (with only one train getting delayed) recorded by the national transporter was 99.54 per cent on 23 June 2020.