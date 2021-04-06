Chenab Bridge: Indian Railways completes arch closure of Rs 1486 crore bridge connecting Kashmir

This bridge is part of the USBRL project to connect the Kashmir valley to the rest of the nation.

In a step towards completion of the 111 km Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project, Railways on Monday, finished construction of the steel arch closure of the Chenab railway bridge. The 1315-metre bridge on Chenab river is the world’s highest such railway bridge at 359-m above the river bed level and is being constructed by Konkan Railway Corporation at a cost of Rs 1,486 crore.

This bridge is part of the USBRL project to connect the Kashmir valley to the rest of the nation. The completion of the arch closure was one of the most difficult parts of the project and will allow Railways to speed up construction of the long winding stretch from Katra to Banihal.

A 5.6-metre last piece of metal was fitted at the highest point, thus joining the two arms of the arch that currently stretch towards each other from both the banks of the river. Railways will now take up works like removal of stay cables, filling of the concrete in the arch rib, erection of the steel trestle, launching of the viaduct and track laying work.

The bridge is designed to withstand high wind speed up to 266 km/hour and its construction involves fabrication of 28,660 MT steel, 10 lakh cum earthwork, 66,000 cum concrete and 26 km motorable roads. The bridge has capability to bear earthquake forces of highest intensity with phased array ultrasonic testing machine being used to test welds for the first time by Railways.