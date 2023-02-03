Cheers to travellers! A joyride with AC Saloon Coach of Neral-Matheran Toy train takes you through lush green nature

Here’s some good news for travellers! Now you can enjoy travelling to Matheran in a special AC Saloon Coach. It will give you an experience of the thrill of watching nature closely. The Neral-Matheran Toy train, which is more than 100 years old, operates between Neral and Matheran. The AC Saloon Coach attached to this iconic toy train will be an eight-seater coach.

Know the timings of the Neral-Matheran Toy train:

The toy train will make four trips a day, two trips from Neral to Matheran and two from Matheran to Neral. It will cover the journey in 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Neral to Matheran

Trip A:

Departure from Neral – 08:50 am

Arrival at Matheran – 11:30 am

Trip B:

Departure from Neral – 10:25 am

Arrival at Matheran – 01:05 pm

Matheran to Neral

Trip C:

Departure from Matheran – 02:45 pm

Arrival at Neral – 04:30 pm

Trip D:

Departure from Matheran – 04:00 pm

Arriva at Neral – 06:40 pm

Know the fare of the Neral-Matheran Toy train:

There are two types of fare – (a) Round trip journey completed on the same day, and (b) Round trip journey with an overnight stay.

(a) Round trip journey completed on the same day –

For a round trip journey completed on the same day, an amount of Rs 32,088 including tax (on weekdays) needs to be paid, while for weekends an amount of Rs 44,608 including tax need to be submitted.

(b) Round trip journey with an overnight stay

For a round trip with an overnight stay, an amount of Rs 32,088 (including tax) for weekdays and Rs 44,068 (including tax) for weekends is to be paid. However, the passenger has to pay a detention charge of Rs 1,800 per hour.

Know how to book the Neral-Matheran Toy train:

For booking, the passenger needs to visit any reservation counter of Central Railway. The reservation can also be done from the office of the Chief Booking Supervisor, Neral.

The passenger can book this century-old toy train AC Saloon coach by making an advance payment of 20 percent of the total fare along with a security deposit of Rs 10,000 (refundable). The booking has to be made seven days prior to the date of the journey. The remaining 80 percent amount needs to be paid 48 hours prior to the date of the journey. However, the passenger will not get any refund if the booking is cancelled within 48 hours.