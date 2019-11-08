Cheer for Sikh devotees! Indian Railways Sultanpur Lodhi station redeveloped with special facilities; details

The station walls have been adorned with paintings of Guru Nanank Dev, depicting the Sikh culture

On the auspicious occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has a special gift for Sikh devotees! Sultanpur Lodhi railway station situated in the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala, Punjab has been redeveloped and given an infrastructural facelift ahead of Gurunanak Dev’s birth anniversary celebrations.

The Railway Ministry recently posted pictures of the Sultanpur Lodhi station, along with details of the special arrangements which have been made for the Sikh devotees for this season’s Prakash Parv. The station redevelopment and special arrangements are likely to benefit and enhance the travelling experience for the Sikh devotees, coming to the city. According to the Railway Ministry, the various arrangements and facilities which have been made available at the Sultanpur Lodhi station are as follows:

A two-foot over bridge has been constructed at the station and steel benches have been installed for passengers’ convenience

Temporary toilets have also been installed at the station

A big and enhanced area has come up for the station entrance

A passenger waiting hall has also come up at the station to facilitate the pilgrims and devotees visiting the city

For catering to the extra rush of passengers in this month of Guru Nanank Dev’s birth anniversary celebrations, the Northern Railways zone will be running Prakash Parv special trains from various destinations of the country to the Sultanpur Lodhi station.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Food Processing Minister, recently inaugurated the Sultanpur Lodhi station, which has been modelled on Sikh architecture after its redevelopment, according to an IE report. The station has been built at a cost of Rs 25 crore and the construction of the special facilities have been engineered to facilitate the Sikh devotees, said the report.