Cheer for passengers! Indian Railways Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah train journeys to get a speed boost soon

Modi government had sanctioned two works for raising of speed to 160 km per hour on the existing New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah routes of Indian Railways

Good news for Indian Railways passengers! Soon, travelling between New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah will take just 10-12 hours by train – in effect making it an overnight journey! The existing New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah routes of Indian Railways are being upgraded so that trains can attain a maximum speed of 160 km per hour as against the 130 kmph speed limit at present. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently informed the parliament in a written reply to a question that last year, in the month of August, the Modi government had sanctioned two works for raising of speed to 160 km per hour on the existing New Delhi-Mumbai (including Vadodara-Ahmedabad) route, as well as New Delhi-Howrah (including Kanpur–Lucknow) route of Indian Railways.

According to the Railway Minister, the works for raising of speed to 160 km per hour on existing Indian Railways’ New Delhi-Mumbai route and New Delhi-Howrah route were sanctioned at a cost of Rs 6,806 crores and Rs 6,685 crores respectively by the government. Goyal further stated that the site survey including a feasibility study of these two railway projects are already completed and currently, the detailed estimate of these projects, based on actual requirement at the site, is under sanction.

The two works for raising of speed to 160 km per hour on New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah routes are targeted for completion in four years subject to availability of funds as well as statutory clearances, he added.

Recently, the Railway Minister also informed that several works are being carried out to enhance safety in train operations. Goyal said that to improve safety in train operations as well as to generate additional line capacity, the signalling systems are being modernized.

Many steps have been taken in this regard such as providing railway stations with modern Electrical/Electronic Signalling Interlocking System, providing Axle Counters for Automatic clearance of Block Section (BPAC) on block sections, providing Automatic Block Signaling, installation of an indigenous Automatic Train Protection system called Train Collision Avoidance System on various sections, etc.