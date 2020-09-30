  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cheer for Mumbaikers! Indian Railways to operate 8 more suburban train services in Mumbai from October 1

September 30, 2020

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the national transporter has taken the decision to introduce more suburban train services in order to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding.

From 1 October 2020, the Central Railway will introduce ladies’ specials as well as increase the number of daily special suburban train services from 423 to 431.

Indian Railways to run additional suburban trains in Mumbai! At present, the Central Railway zone operates 423 special suburban train services as notified by the state government of Maharashtra for essential services staff. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the national transporter has taken the decision to introduce more suburban train services in order to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding. Thus from 1 October 2020, the Central Railway will introduce ladies’ specials as well as increase the number of daily special suburban train services from 423 to 431. Here is the break up of additional 8 suburban train services:

Suburban train services on Main line

As many as four suburban services will run (two down and two up) from/to Kalyan. These special suburban trains will halt at Dadar, Byculla, Kurla, Mulund, Ghatkopar, Thane, Diva and Dombivali stations o­nly.

  • One ladies special (up) will leave Kalyan station at 8:25 AM and arrive CSMT station at 9:34 AM
  • One ladies special (down) will leave CSMT station at 5:35 PM and arrive Kalyan station at 6:44 PM
  • One special (down) will leave CSMT station at 9:45 AM and arrive Kalyan station at 10:50 AM
  • One special (up) will leave Kalyan station at 4:10 PM and arrive CSMT station at 5:16 PM

Suburban train services on Trans Harbour line

As many as four suburban services (two down and two up) from/to Thane – Panvel. These special suburban trains will halt at Rabale, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Nerul, Juinagar, and Belapur stations o­nly.

  • Panvel special will depart from Thane at 9:00 AM and arrive Panvel at 9:52 AM
  • Panvel special will depart from Thane at 6.30 PM and arrive Panvel at 7:24 PM
  • Thane special will depart from Panvel at 7:55 AM and arrive Thane at 8:50 AM
  • Thane special will depart from Panvel at 5:20 PM and arrive Thane at 6:15 PM

