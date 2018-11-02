Cheer for common man: Now, book unreserved train tickets without standing in queue! 10 facts about UTS app

The UTS mobile app is available to download for Android, IOS, Windows phone users.

UTS on Mobile App: Big news for common man! Indian Railways has introduced the UTS on mobile app for all non-suburban sections across all Zonal Railways. This means that you can now easily buy unreserved train tickets, even for long-distance travel, without standing in long-winding queues! The scheme of buying unreserved tickets online started four years ago. According to PTI, it failed to attract railway passengers except in Mumbai, where it was first introduced because a large number of people still regularly travel in local trains. However, according to Indian Railways, over the past four years, there were nearly 45 lakh registered users on this UTS app with around 87,000 tickets being bought per day on it on average. Gradually, between 2015 and 2017, the unreserved mobile ticketing was extended to all suburban sections in metropolitan cities namely Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad along with the facility of paperless ticketing. Now, with the commencement of online UTS service all across the nation, the national transporter expects the scheme to grow among passengers. Here are 10 things to know about the UTS on mobile app:

1) The process of unreserved mobile ticketing involves downloading the application, followed by registration by furnishing the requisite details.

2) After registration, the person is given user-ID and a password through which he/she can log-in and book ticket through the app within the ticketing area and outside the Geo-fenced area.

3) A geo-fenced area refers to station premises and train route within which ticket cannot be booked. Ticketing area is outside the geofenced area as defined in the application

4) The UTS on mobile app, however, allows the passenger to book only four tickets at a time.

5) Interestingly, a registered user on this app, can not only buy unreserved tickets, but can also buy also platform tickets and season tickets.

6) The payment for bookings can be made through Rail wallet, Debit/Credit card, Net banking, UPI as well as e-wallets, payment aggregators viz. Paytm, Mobikwik and Freecharge. On recharging through Rail Wallet, a 5% bonus is also provided to the user.

7) The UTS app also allows the passenger to show his/her ticket to the TTE without any internet connection.

8) Another major factor is that being an eco-friendly measure, the UTS on mobile app will facilitate paperless ticket bookings and transactions.

9) The UTS mobile app is available to download for Android, IOS, Windows phone users.

10) Other than booking, paper ticket with booking amount greater than cancellation charges can be cancelled with this app, before printing of ticket. However, cancellation of paperless ticket is not allowed.