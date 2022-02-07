Check steps taken by govt for effective and speedy implementation of Indian Railways projects

As on 01 April 2021, as many as 484 Indian Railway projects of 51,165 Kilometre length, costing around Rs 7.53 lakh crore are in different stages of sanction/planning/execution.

Various steps are being taken by the Railway Ministry for effective and speedy implementation of Indian Railways projects. These steps include projects prioritisation, substantial increase in funds allocation on priority projects, delegation of powers at field level, close monitoring of project’s progress at various levels, and also regular follow up with state governments as well as concerned authorities. As on 01 April 2021, as many as 484 Indian Railway projects of 51,165 Kilometre length, costing around Rs 7.53 lakh crore are in different stages of sanction/planning/execution. Out of these projects, 10,638 Kilometre length has been commissioned and an expenditure of around Rs 2.14 lakh crore has been incurred up to March 2021, according to a written reply given by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha recently. These projects include:

A total of 187 new line railway projects of 21,037 Kilometre length, costing Rs 4,05,916 crore, out of which 2,621 Kilometre length commissioning has been achieved and Rs 1,05,591 crore expenditure has been incurred up to March 2021.

As many as 46 Gauge Conversion projects of 6,213 Kilometre length, costing an amount of Rs 53,171 crore, out of which 3,587 Kilometre length commissioning has been achieved and Rs 22,184 crore expenditure has been incurred up to March 2021.

As many as 251 doubling projects of 23,915 Kilometre length, costing an amount of Rs 2,93,471 crore, out of which 4,430 Kilometre length commissioning has been achieved and an amount of Rs 86,041 crore expenditure has been incurred up to March 2021.

According to Vaishnaw, there has been a substantial increase in the Budget allocation and commensurate commissioning of projects since the year 2014. During 2014-19, the Average Annual Budget allocation in the Indian Railways for Gauge Conversion, New Line and Doubling works has increased to Rs 26,026 crore per year from Rs 11,527 crore per year during the period 2009-14, which is 126% more than the average annual budget outlay of the period 2009-14. The annual budget allocation for these Indian Railways Projects for fiscal 2019-20 was Rs 39,836 crore and Rs 43,626 crore in fiscal 2020-21. For fiscal 2021-22, Rs 52,398 crore which is the highest-ever budget outlay has been provided for these works, which is 355% more than the average annual budget outlay of the period 2009-14.