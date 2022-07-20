Chandigarh railway station to get a makeover worth Rs 385 crore

Chandigarh railway station is undergoing re-development with added amenities for passengers. The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited the proposal for the renovation of the Chandigarh railway station, which will cost about Rs 385 crore. The project, which will be carried out in 15 months, will provide better facilities to the passengers.

The RLDA will invite the bids for the project on August 2. The station will be upgraded using the construction and engineering procurement model. The RLDA is a statutory authority that is responsible for the development of railways. Its four key mandates include leasing commercial sites, up-gradation of station facilities, multi-functional complexes, and colony up-gradation.

The proposed plans for the project include the construction of an elongated rectangular plaza on the Chandigarh side, which will serve as a dedicated drop-off and pick-up area for both pedestrian and vehicle traffic. It also proposes to create a segregated area for both pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

The station building on the Panchkula side will also be upgraded on the lines of the existing station buildings. A roof plaza is additionally proposed for the integration of the two sides.

The station will be upgraded with state-of-the-art facilities, such as a food court, a paid lounge, and office and retail space. Ved Parkash Dudeja, the RLDA’s vice-chairman, said that the project will support the city’s growth by providing world-class facilities. He noted that the station’s upgradation will also help in attracting more investors.

According to the RLDA, the station will be developed using a modular concept, which will allow it to be completed in less time. This method will also reduce the time it takes to build the facility.

An official said that the contractor or the agency that is selected for the project will come up with a scheme and method that will be replicated on the other projects in the railway network.