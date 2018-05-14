Chandigarh airport shut till May 31: Don’t worry, Shatabdi Express adds 2 more coaches to accommodate passengers

In order to accommodate the increasing rush of passengers due to the closure of Chandigarh Airport that is currently undergoing runway repair till the end of this month, the national transporter has attached two additional coaches.

Indian Railways’ afternoon Shatabdi Express train service gets two new coaches for Chandigarh! In an attempt to accommodate the increasing rush of railway passengers commuting between Chandigarh and Delhi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has attached two additional coaches to the afternoon Shatabdi Express train. Out of the two additional coaches, one is executive and the other one is chair car. Till the end of this month, the two additional coaches shall remain attached to the afternoon 12046/12045 Chandigarh-New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express train service. The two additional coaches of the train service, which does not run on Sundays, will provide additional 124 seats. Out of these 124 seats, 46 seats are in executive and 78 seats are in chair car, according to an IE report.

In order to accommodate the increasing rush of passengers due to the closure of Chandigarh Airport that is currently undergoing runway repair till the end of this month, the national transporter has attached two additional coaches. Earlier this month, the Punjab and Haryana High Court were informed by the Northern Railway that it has made the necessary arrangements in order to accommodate the increasing passenger rush. The afternoon Shatabdi Express train service has a capacity to accommodate nearly 1,000 passengers.

Last week, officials said that in order to carry out runway expansion and repairs, the Chandigarh International Airport was shut down for all air traffic on Saturday until May 31. A Chandigarh International Airport spokesman said that from May 12 to May 31, no civil, as well as military flights, will operate from Chandigarh. The Airport closure of 20 days would affect more than 100,000 passengers, especially during the summer vacation season. This is the second phase of runway repair as the first phase was carried out from February 12 to 26.