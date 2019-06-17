Chances of confirmed IRCTC train tickets to go up? Indian Railways cracks down on touts with Operation Thunder

Indian Railways new Operation Thunder! Indian Railways takes big step to curb illegal ticket bookings. As this is the peak season for Indian Railways passengers to book tickets due to summer vacations, it came to railways' notice that many anti-social elements were misusing the facility of e-ticketing, tatkal booking, etc. The national transporter noticed that IRCTC train tickets were being sold at higher rates, using fraudulent means. Also, the touts were using the facilities on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website for common passengers, depriving the bonafide railway passengers of availability of regular tickets. Considering the situation, Indian Railways launched a drive called "Operation Thunder", with the help of the technical and IT cell, identifying all suspected agents. Thus, after collecting information about the activities of these suspected agents, a detailed work plan was prepared. The national transporter decided to conduct raids all across the country on the same day, same time and also instructed all the field officers to verify the information before conducting the raids. On June 13, 2019, under "Operation Thunder", various RPF teams raided as many as 338 places in 205 cities across the country. Here are some of the major outcomes of the conducted raids by Indian Railways: A total of 387 touts were found to be involved in this illegal business The RPF seized as many as 22,253 tickets, worth Rs 36,91,580 on which journey was supposed to be undertaken. It also came to notice that these touts have done such illegal sale of railway tickets valued at Rs 3,79,02,803. Indian Railways has black-listed all the suspected user IDs and also the tickets are being deactivated. The RPF has seized an illegal software ANMS\/Red Mirchi from Kota in Rajasthan. Indian Railways has instructed all the zonal railways to continue mounting pressure on such elements and conduct special drives. Indian Railways passengers often complain about the unavailability of train tickets and with this crackdown the chances of being able to book tickets on IRCTC website, including tatkal tickets, are likely to go up.