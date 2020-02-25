Challenging project! How Indian Railways is constructing the Bairabi-Sairang new rail line in Mizoram

Recently, Railway Board Chairman, Vinod Kumar Yadav visited the site and inspected the 51.38 km long Bairabi-Sairang new rail line project.

Indian Railways Bairabi-Sairang new rail line project in North-East: Indian Railways is implementing various projects to improve its network across North-East India! One of the major railway projects – Bairabi-Sairang new rail line project is all set to give a massive boost to the rail connectivity in the region, as it will connect Mizoram to Indian Railways network up to Bairabi railway station, which is the gateway to the state. Recently, Railway Board Chairman, Vinod Kumar Yadav visited the site and inspected the 51.38 km long Bairabi-Sairang new rail line project. He also inspected tunnel number 20. Once completed, the project will provide rail connectivity and boost the economy of the state.

According to details shared by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone with Financial Express Online, the Government of India had sanctioned the new line from Bairabi to Sairang, to connect the capital city of Mizoram – Aizawl. The rail line has been declared as a national project and it is being monitored closely by Prime Minister’s Office.

Bairabi-Sairang new rail line project: Details

The new rail line project includes as many as 32 underground tunnels, 55 major bridges, 87 minor bridges, 16 cut and cover tunnels, 5 Road Under Bridges (RUB) and 5 Road Over Bridges (ROB). A whopping amount of Rs 5,021.45 crore is being invested on this project, out of which Rs 3,265 crore has already been spent. The line will cover four railway stations namely Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang stations.

According to NFR, there are as many as six tall bridges whose pier heights are over 70 m, maximum height being 117 m. Being located in seismic zone V, all the structures have been designed by reputed consultants accordingly as well as proof checked by institutions like IIT Guwahati and IIT Kanpur.

Due to poor geology, deep gorges, high hills and prolonged rainfall leaving less working period, the challenges in the construction of this project are immense. Slope stabilisation is another challenge due to alternate band of very weak strata of sand stone, silt and shale.

Also, construction material such as coarse and fine aggregates as well as other quarry products are not available locally so that is being transported from other states, as far as from Pakur in Jharkhand. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.