Centre approves Rs 10,000-crore re-development project to modernise three major railway stations – Check details

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a proposal for the redevelopment of three major railway stations — New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT Mumbai. With an approximate total investment of nearly Rs 10,000 crore, the stations will be equipped with modern infrastructure and better facilities to tackle heavy foot traffic of passengers.

These stations will be redeveloped using Green Building Techniques with solar energy, water conservation/recycling and improved tree cover. They will be integrated with other modes of transportation like metro and bus, among other things. The design will also include a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities.

Also Read | Reducing carbon footprint: Indian Railways achieve 100% electrification of 4 zones, says Centre

Design in tune with the cityscape

While addressing a press conference, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto and metro rail services. He added that the Ahmedabad railway station redesign was inspired by Modera’s Sun temple and CSMT’s heritage building won’t be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed.

New Delhi railway station, Ahmedabad railway station and CSMT will be redeveloped in a time span of approximately 2 year to 3.5 years, the Minister said. Vaishnaw further said that redevelopment work of 199 other railway stations are already under process, adding that those stations having a footfall of 50 lakhs and above annually have been considered in the first phase.

“The tender for the redevelopment of New Delhi, CSMT and Ahmedabad railway stations will be issued in the next 10 days. The total cost of the redevelopment of 199 stations including these three major stations is Rs 60,000 crores,” Vaishnaw said.

Also Read | Indian Railways’ revenue up 38% till August-end

Vaishnaw also said special care will be taken to provide Divyang-friendly facilities and that the stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building. There will be segregation of arrival/departures, clutter-free platforms, improved surfaces, fully covered platforms. The stations will be safe with installation of CCTV and access control. Once completed, these will be iconic station buildings, he said.