Central Railways to ban plastic use; passengers to get paper plates, cups and cardboard boxes

No plastic for Central Railways! Soon, passengers at stations under Central Railways may get food items in paper plates, paper cups and cardboard boxes. Plastic has been banned by the government of Maharashtra and therefore, in a high-level meeting recently, the Central Railways decided to discontinue the practice of purchasing plastic. The high-level meeting was attended by many senior officials of Central Railways, railway catering staff, railway station stall owners and Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) officials, an HT report stated. At present, on trains, the pantry food is distributed in plastic containers and items are sold across railway stations in plastic packets by railways.

According to a senior Central Railway official, all stall owners and catering officials have been asked to stop getting plastic products. He said, however, they need to finish the existing stock. Gradually, paper plates, paper cups and cardboard boxes will be introduced by Central Railways, he added.

In order to look for alternative options to plastic spoons that are served with meals on long-distance trains, the Central Railway will hold another meeting on May 10, 2018. The senior Central Railway official said that companies, manufacturers of paper products and cardboard boxes have been asked to attend the meeting. Also, IRCTC officials and stall vendors will attend the meeting, he said. The Central Railways is likely to take a call on plastic cutlery, served to passengers by railways. Additionally, the railways is likely to come up with a manual of dos and don’ts, he added.

This year on March 23, the state government of Maharashtra issued a notice to the Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products, banning manufacturing, storing, distribution, use, retail sale, wholesale, transportation and import of all kinds of plastic items. The state government also banned plastic and thermocol items, which are used for decoration purposes.