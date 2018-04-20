Central Railway sees 19.5% increase in fines recovery from ticketless travels; collects Rs 153 crore

A CR statement said that during the fiscal year that ended on March 31 this year, railway staffers detected 31.45 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular commuting and recovered fines amounting to Rs 153.82 crore. (PTI)

Central Railway has recovered fines totalling Rs 153.82 crore from ticketless travellers in 2017-18, a rise of 19.58 per cent from the amount collected during the previous fiscal, officials today said. A CR statement said that during the fiscal year that ended on March 31 this year, railway staffers detected 31.45 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular commuting and recovered fines amounting to Rs 153.82 crore.

In the financial year 2016-17, fines totalling Rs 128.63 crore, from 26.88 lakh cases, were recovered, CR chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi said. He said revenue loss to the railways from ticketless travelling and other such activities was being monitored closely, adding that the public transporter was providing better facilities to commuters to buy tickets.