Central Railway marks International Women’s Day in unique style! All women crew run Deccan Queen Express, CSMT-Kalyan Ladies Special Suburban Local

Indian Railways‘ Central Railway zone has celebrated International Women’s Day with various activities across its divisions. In this context, the Mumbai Division has operated Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express, and CSMT-Kalyan Ladies Special Suburban local by an all-women crew.

Deccan Queen Express:-

The train number 12123 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express is one of the prestigious trains of the zonal railways. The train was run by Surekha Yadav and assisted by Sayali Sawardekar as an Assistant Loco Pilot. Yadav is also the first Woman Loco-Pilot in Asia. The responsibility of the Train Manager or Guard was discharged by Leena Francis.

The passengers in the train were guided and assisted by a team of six women Head Travelling Ticket Examiners (Hd. TTE) – Smt Neeta, Smt Rubina, Smt Beena, Smt Suraksha, Smt Ranjusha, and Smt Jane, working under Smt Jiji John and Smt Deepa Vaidya both Chief Ticket Inspectors and Conductors.

Women Diaries!



As part of the International Women's Day Celebrations, Asia's First Woman Loco-Pilot Smt. Surkha Yadav leads All-Women Crew on Deccan Queen Express.#NariShaktiForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/CHdrcsvYki — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 8, 2023

CSMT-Kalyan Ladies Special Suburban Local:-

The K99- CSMT-Kalyan Ladies Special Suburban Local ran by Mumtaz Kazi and assisted by Mayuri Kamble, the woman Guard. Kazi is the first Suburban Motorwoman on the continent.

To mark the #InternationalWomensDay, today's 6.07 pm, CSMT-Kalyan Ladies Special Local train was operated by all women crew, with Asia's first Motorwoman, Smt Mumtaz Kazi and Woman suburban Guard, Smt. Mayuri Kamble with on-board Lady TTE's & RPF personnel. @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/46ESa5c4c8 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 8, 2023

Apart from these, the zonal railway has presented Level-1 certificates to 20 women railway employees and Sewing machines to four female dependant daughters of railway employees. It also released a handbook on ‘Welfare Measures for women Empowerment in railways.’

Indian Railways is taking various initiatives for empowering its women employees. In this regard, there are several railway stations that are being operated fully by women employees. From station master to pointsman, all the day-to-day operations are controlled by the women’s staff.

Matunga Railway Station has become the nation’s first suburban railway station to be run by women employees since 2017. The station falls under Central Railway’s Mumbai division and has entered the Limca Book of Records 2018.