Canine companion on train! Dog your imagination to enjoy rail ride with your pet – Here’s the fare and process

Whether it is a filmmaker or singer or writer, Indian Railways has caught the imaginations of one and all. From the “Chhuk-Chhuk Gadi” of steam engine era to the “Rafatar” of Bullet Train, Indian Railways has gone a long way, giving people a sense of “Gaurav” of “Bharat”.

Carrying 18 million passengers daily on 64,000 kilometers of track, it has become the most popular mode of transportation in the country. Riding a train is a tantamount to joyride for commuters where they can indulge in a variety of activities. And what makes it even better for us is that we can travel with our furry pals in it too! Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw would agree.

A heartwarming video, tweeted by Vaishnaw, calls spade a spade that a passenger can really take their pet dog on a train with all comfort and cozy. The tweet shows a passenger is travelling with her beloved dog in the First AC compartment.

The video that scorched social media, is a beaming footage that shows a woman and her pet dog taking a nap on a berth pleasantly. In the brief clip, both the woman and the canine are seen enjoying the quintessential comfort of a train ride.

Retweeting a passenger’s original tweet, the Minister said, “Indian Railways at your service 24/7.” Following the tweet, Netizens on social media reacted with disbelief that dogs could have a train ride for long distances.

Options to carry your pet

Indian Railways allows people to travel with their pets. According to an IE report, every month, as data show, around 2,500 pets travel by train. Indian Railways gives a variety of options to carry a pet dog.

As per availability, a passenger can book a “dog box” for his pet dog, which could be available at parcel van. The availability of dog boxes could be checked at the parcel office at the railway station. The charges can be found on the Indian Railways website.

What will it cost you?

The charge of carrying a dog in a dog box could cost you Rs 30 per kg per pet dog. In case of carrying in AC first class and First Class with a passenger, it will charge Rs 60 per kg per dog.

As per rule, one cannot carry dogs in Sleeper Class, AC2 tier, AC 3 tier, AC Chair Car. Owners can carry puppies or kittens in a basket after booking with the parcel office.

In some trains, such service is available on first-cum-first served basis, as only one dog is booked per train. The freight charges for puppies and kittens is pegged at Rs 20, reported IE.

Conditions for pet owners

Pet owners have to follow certain conditions for travelling along with their beloved animals. They can travel with their pets only in AC First Class. According to railways rules, a commuter has to book an entire four-berth cabin or a two-berth coupe — a set of one lower berth and one upper berth — for taking along his pet dog. The booking charge is calculated on the basis of weight of the pet and the distance of travel.