Cancelled your IRCTC e-ticket? Know these Indian Railways refund rules to avoid loss

By: | Published: January 29, 2019 1:10 PM

In a bid to create awareness among the public, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry recently released a video, informing about the cancellation and refund rules of Indian Railways and how one can avoid monetary loss from ticket cancellation.

Cancellation of Indian Railways train tickets: Have you ever cancelled your IRCTC next-generation e-ticket due to last moment emergency? Did you get a refund? If you are not familiar with cancellation and refund rules of Indian Railways then you may incur a loss in future while cancelling a booked ticket. Interestingly, in a bid to create awareness among the public, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry recently released a video, informing about the cancellation and refund rules of Indian Railways and how one can avoid monetary loss from ticket cancellation. Take a look at the refund criteria over the cancellation of tickets:

Cancellation of tickets: 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train

  • On cancellation of First AC/Executive class tickets, Rs 240 will be deducted
  • On cancellation of 2 AC/First class tickets, Rs 200 will be deducted
  • On cancellation of 3 AC/ AC Chair Car/ 3 AC Economy class tickets, Rs 180 will be deducted
  • On cancellation of Second Sleeper class tickets, Rs 120 will be deducted
  • On cancellation of Second class tickets, Rs 60 will be deducted

Cancellation of tickets: 48 to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train

On cancellation of reserved tickets, 25 percent of the booking amount will be deducted

Cancellation of tickets: 12 to 6 hours before the scheduled departure of the train

On cancellation of reserved tickets, 50 percent of the booking amount will be deducted

Cancellation of Tatkal tickets

On cancellation of tickets booked under Tatkal quota, no refund is granted by the railways. However, in case, the train is delayed by 3 or more hours, passengers can claim for the refund by filing TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt).

To file TDR, follow these steps:

  • Login to official IRCTC website
  • Go to ‘my transaction’ under ‘my account’
  • Choose ‘file TDR’
  • On clicking this option, the reason for ticket cancellation will be asked
  • After giving your reason, click on ‘file TDR’ button

Meanwhile, it should be noted that if the ticket has been booked through the railway counter, then passenger can claim for the refund by filing a TDR form, providing the PNR number along with other required passenger details.

