Cancelled trains in Kerala: Indian Railways services affected in flood-hit state; full list of impacted trains

Many train services of Southern Railway zone of Indian Railways have been suspended due to the floods.

Cancelled trains in Kerala: The continuous heavy rainfall in the southern state of Kerala has severely impacted the public transport system. With the ongoing flood situation in the state, Indian Railways has had to not only divert but also cancel several trains in Kerala. Many train services of Southern Railway zone of Indian Railways have been suspended due to the floods. Several train services across the state have been fully cancelled, partially cancelled, short diverted and delayed. For those who are were planning a train journey today i.e., August 16, 2018, here are the changes in the pattern of train services in Kerala that you should know. Here is the list of trains cancelled and diverted in Kerala today:

Train services affected due to rise in water level at Bridge Number 176 on Downline between Angamali and Aluva

Trains Fully Cancelled

Train Number 56361 Shoranur-Ernakulam passenger has been cancelled.

Trains Short Terminated

Train Number 12777 Hubli-Kochuveli express that left Hubli yesterday, will be short terminated at Thrissur.

Train Number 12695 Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram superfast express that left Chennai central yesterday, will be short terminated at Palakkad Junction.

Train Number 16187 Karaikal-Ernakulam express that left Karaikal yesterday, will be short terminated at Palakkad Junction.

Trains Partially Cancelled

Train Number 12778 Kochuveli-Hubli express, today will be partially cancelled between Kochuveli-Thrissur. It will operate from Thrissur.

Train Number 12696 Thiruvananthapuram- Chennai superfast express, today will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram-Palakkad. It will start from Palakkad Junction.

Train Number 16188 Ernakulam-Karaikal express, today will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam-Palakkad. It will start from Palakkad Junction.

Trains Diverted

Train Number 16381 Mumbai-Kanniyakumari Jayanthi express that left on day before yesterday from Mumbai CSMT will run diverted via Dindigul, Erode and Madurai Junction.

Train Number 16526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanniyakumari Island express that yesterday departed from KSR Bengaluru will run diverted via Salem, Namakkal, Dindigul and Tirunelveli.

Trains Regulated

Train Number 16603 Mangalore-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli express that left Mangalore Junction yesterday, will be regulated at Shoranur Junction.

Train Number 16630 Mangalore-Thiruvananthapuram Malabar express that left Mangalore Junction yesterday, will be regulated at Shoranur Junction.

Train Number 16341 Guruvayur-Thiruvananthapuram Intercity express leaving Guruvayur today, will be regulated en route.

Trains delayed due to single line operation at Angamali-Aluva section

Train Number 16344 Madurai-Thiruvananthapuram Amrita express that left Madurai Junction yesterday.

Train Number 12432 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani express that left Hazrat Nizamuddin on August 14.

Train Number 16315 KSR Bengaluru-Kochuveli express that left KSR Bengaluru yesterday.

Train Number 12646 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Millenium express that left Hazrat Nizamuddin on August 14.

Train Number 12623 Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram mail that left Chennai central yesterday.

Trivandrum division

Train Diversion

Train Number 16318/16788 Shri Mata Vishno Devi Katra – Tirunelveli- Kanniyakumari –Himsagar Express that left Katra o­n August 13 will be diverted to run via Erode, Trichchirappalli, Virudunagar, Madurai, Vanchi Maniyachi Junction, and Tirunelveli.

Trains Partially Cancelled

Train Number 16603 Mangalore Central – Trivandrum Maveli Express Journey that commenced yesterday is partially cancelled between Shoranur and Trivandrum. It will run only up to Shoranur.

Train Number 16630 Mangalore Central – Trivandrum Malabar Express Journey that commenced yesterday is partially cancelled between Shoranur and Trivandrum. It will run o­nly up to Shoranur.

Train Number 12081 Kannur – Trivandrum Jan Shatabdi Express journey commenced today is partially cancelled between Shoranur and Trivandrum. It will run o­nly up to Shoranur.

Train fully Cancelled

Train Number 16605 Mangalore central – Nagercoil Junction Ernad Express has been fully cancelled.

In Kuliturai – Eraniel Section in Trivandrum Division, the following trains have been diverted

Train Number 12626 New Delhi – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Express that left New Delhi on August 14 will run diverted via Erode, Dindigul, Tirunelveli.

Train Number 17230 Hyderabad – Thiruvananthapuram Sabari Express that left Hyderabad yesterday will run diverted via Erode, Dindigul, Tirunelveli.

Train Number 16525 Kanyakumari – KSR Bengaluru Island express Journey commenced today will run diverted via Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Salem.

In Kuliturai – Eraniel Section in Trivandrum Division, the following trains have been cancelled

Train Number 56379 Ernakulam Junction – Allapuzha Passenger

Train Number 56384 Allapuzha – Ernakulam Passenger

Train Number 56385 Ernakulam Junction – Kottayam Passenger

Train Number 56390 Kottayam – Ernakulam Junction Passenger

Train Number 66611 Pallakad – Ernakulam Junction Passenger

In Kuliturai – Eraniel Section in Trivandrum Division, the following train have been partially cancelled/originating station change

Train Number 16382 Kanyakurmari – Mumbai CSMT Jayanti Janata Express is partially cancelled between Kanyakumari – Kochuveli.

Train Number 16382 Kanyakumari – Mumbai CSMT Jayanti Janata Express, scheduled to leave Kanyakumari at 06:40 AM today will instead leave from Kochuveli. The train service between Kanyakumari – Kochuveli will remain partially cancelled.

In Sengottai – Punalur Section in Madurai Division, the following trains have been fully cancelled/partially cancelled

Train fully Cancelled

Train Number 56718 Tirunelveli – Nagercoil Passenger

Train Number 56335/56336 Sengottai -Kollam – Sengottai Passengers

Train Number 56337/56338 Punalur – Kollam – Punalur Passengers

Train Number 56333/56334 Punalur – Kollam – Punalur Passengers

Train Number 56332/56331 Kollam – Punalur – Kollam Passengers

Train Number 56715/56716 Punalur – Kanyakumari – Punalur Passengers

Trains Partially Cancelled

Train Number 16791/16792 Tirunelveli – Palakkad – Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express Journey Commenced on August 15, is partially cancelled between Tirunelveli – Kollam – Tirunelveli.

Train Number 56716 Kanyakumari – Punalur Passenger Journey Commenced o­n August 15 is partially cancelled between Kollam – Punalur.

Train Number 56700/56701 Punalur – Madurai – Punalur Passengers Journey Commenced o­n August 15 is partially cancelled between Punalur – Kollam- Punalur.

Train Number 56365/56366 Guruvayur – Punalur – Guruvayur Passengers Journey Commenced o­n August 15, is partially cancelled between Kollam – Punalur – Kollam.

Train Number 06028 Kollam – Tambaram Tri weekly Express Journey Commence o­n August 16, is partially cancelled between Kollam – Sengottai.

Train Number 56365/56366 Guruvayur – Punalur – Guruvayur Passengers Journey Commenced o­n August 16 is partially cancelled between Kollam – Punalur – Kollam.

Train Number 16791/16792 Tirunelveli – Palakkad – Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express Journey Commenced o­n August 16 is partially cancelled between Tirunelveli – Kollam – Tirunelveli.

In Kuliturai – Eraniel Section in Trivandrum Division, the following trains have been cancelled/diverted/short terminated

Train fully Cancelled

Train Number 56310 Nagercoil – Trivandrum Passenger

Train Number 56311 Trivandrum – Nagercoil Passenger

Train Number 56318 Nagercoil – Kochuveli Passenger

Train Number 56317 Kochuveli – Nagercoil Passenger

Train Number 56315 Trivandrum – Nagercoil Passenger

Train Number 56715 Kollam – Kanniyakurmari Passenger

Trains Partially Cancelled

Train Number 16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur Express which left yesterday was partially cancelled between Nagercoil – Guruvayur. It will only run from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil.

Train Number 16128 Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express which left yesterday was partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram – Chennai Egmore. It will run only from Guruvayur to Thiruvananthapuram.

Train Number 16649 Mangalore – Nagercoil Parasuram Express which left yesterday was partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram – Nagercoil. It will only run from Mangalore to Thiruvananthapuram.

Train Number 16605 Mangalore – Nagercoil Ernad Express which left yesterday was partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram – Nagercoil. It will only run from Mangalore to Thiruvananthapuram.

Train Number 19424 Gandhidham – Tirunelveli Humsafar Express which left o­n August 13 is partially cancelled between Neyyattinkara – Tirunelveli. It will run from Gandhidham to Neyyattinkara.

Re-scheduling

Train Number 19423 Tirunelveli – Gandhidham Humsafar Express is partially cancelled between Tirunelveli – Tiruvananthapuram. The train was scheduled to leave Tiruvananthapuram at 10:55 AM but now it has been rescheduled to leave Tiruvananthapuram at 12:30 PM.

Also, in Shoranur-Ernakulam section, the traffic in Vallathol Nagar-Wadakkanchery-Mulankunnathukavu down line has been suspended.